Picture issued by Durham Cricket.

Food-lovers will be soaking up the autumnal vibes as a popular festival returns to the banks of the Wear.

Chester-le-EATS 2023 is taking place this weekend at Durham Cricket's Seat Unique Riverside venue, from 10am to 4pm on Saturday and 10am to 3pm on Sunday.

Building on the success of the 2022 edition, this year's festival will feature more than 30 food and drink traders, as well as live music – including performances from X Factor and Britain’s Got Talent stars - and a Family Zone by Everyone Active and much more.

Ythan Sale, Durham Cricket’s event manager, said: “We have really upped the ante this year and increased the size of the festival with more food and drink traders, rides for kids, stilt walkers, flash mobs, mascots and local celebrity artists.”

“A huge amount of work goes into organising this event and all of the other events we put on. Due to the success of last year’s event, we are expecting to see a huge number of visitors coming to enjoy what is going to be an epic event.”

Parking for Chester-le-EATS

Entry to the site is via Gate 1 at Seat Unique Riverside and visitor car parking is available in the paid-for council car parks surrounding the stadium, at 80p per hour.

A full list of nearby car parks and prices can be found on Durham Council’s website.

What To Expect at Chester-le-EATS

This year the festival will feature more than 30 street food vans and food and drink stalls.

As well as North East favourites such as Redheads Mac ‘N’ Cheese, Parm-o-Rama, Greek gyros from Phi Pie and Caribbean cuisine from The Calabash Tree, there will be local gin distilleries, bakes and cakes, chutney, cheese and preserves.

Plus, a range of vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free products.

For a full list of the street food and food and drink producers, visit https://www.durhamcricket.co.uk/events/chester-le-eats/

Live music sessions

On Saturday 30, September, guitarist David Stoker will take to the stage at 11am.

He’ll be followed by Lauren Amour at 12.30pm, who recently supported The Vamps.

Euphoria Dance Academy will be putting on a dazzling performance at 1.15pm, followed by Geordie singing duo, Bicker, at 1.45pm.

Headlining on Saturday is former Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist, Jamie Lee Harrison – who will be wowing the crowds with his impressive vocals.

Sunday will see singer-songwriter Paige Temperley take to the stage at 11am, followed by Connor Pattison at 12.30pm. There’ll be another spectacle from Euphoria Dance Academy at 1.15pm before singing sensation and former X Factor star, Jack Walton, takes to the stage.

Ythan said: “We have tried to cater for all kinds of tastes – with both the food and entertainment – as well as added lots of family activities this year so people can really make a weekend of it. We’re really looking forward to another successful weekend."