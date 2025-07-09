The Chase's Sinnerman to bring Perfect Pub Quiz to Sunderland

Comedian and Chaser The Sinnerman is heading to Sunderland.

Paul Sinha is well known as one of the Chasers on hit ITV show The Chase, and the pro quizzer will be bringing the Perfect Pub Quiz to the city.

The award-winning broadcaster will record an episode of Paul Sinha’s Perfect Pub Quiz for BBC Radio 4 at the Royalty Theatre off Chester Road on September 9, 2025.

Tickets for this are free but allocated by ballot which you can apply for via the theatre’s website https://royaltytheatre.co.uk/paul-sinhas-perfect-pub-quiz/

The recording forms part of a bumper programme at the amateur theatre which is celebrating its centenary in the city.

Following their sold-out last production of The Wedding Singer, the team has announced the new season’s shows.

It was a full house for The Wedding Singer | The Royalty Theatre

The season will kick off in September with Frederick Knott’s Thriller Wait Until Dark, from 23 to 27 September. This will be followed by an adaptation of the Henry James classic ghost story Turn of the Screw, from 28 October to 1 November.

It’s panto time again from 5 to 21 December, where Dick Whittington by the Royalty’s David Farn will provide the usual family fun. David’s work also appears later in the season, his play Signals (17 to 21 March) being the Royalty’s first studio production since 2023.

Early 2026 will see two comedies hit the theatre’s main stage – Noël Coward’s Blithe Spirit (17 to 21 February) and Ray Cooney’s fast-paced farce Funny Money (21 to 25 April). Willy Russell’s Educating Rita completes the season, running from 23 to 27 June.

Chair Andrew Barella said: “We’ve put together a fantastic season of classics and plays that have proven popular with audiences here in the past, and one that we think is fitting for a 100-year celebration.

“We are planning an event to celebrate our centenary next summer; we think that’s a more fitting time as it’s closer to the anniversary of our first performance – and after all, that’s what theatre’s all about.”

Tickets for all of their in-house shows are already available via their Ticketsource site or on selected days in person.

Ticket prices remain as they were for the previous season, at £10 full price or £8.50 concessions.