The best parks and green spaces across the North East to enjoy the warm weather

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 31st Mar 2025, 17:41 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2025, 17:41 BST

Spring is here and the temperatures are on the up.

We all love a trip to the coast, but the first sunny days of the year can see beaches along the North East coast packed.

With that in mind, these are our favourite parks and green spaces across the North East.

So whether you’re looking for a new spot to walk the dog or simply spend some time in nature after a long winter, take a look at these options across Tyne and Wear.

This much-loved park has been enjoyed by the people of Sunderland as a recreational space since 1909. A leafy green oasis with a network of paths to take a stroll, it also comes with a pond, cafe and play park.

This much-loved park has been enjoyed by the people of Sunderland as a recreational space since 1909. A leafy green oasis with a network of paths to take a stroll, it also comes with a pond, cafe and play park. | Tim Richardson Photo: Tim Richardson

A family favourite across the North East, Jesmond Dene has everything you want from a park with a few added extras including a petting zoo. It runs three kilometres in length and is a short walk from the great local businesses of Heaton and Ouseburn.

A family favourite across the North East, Jesmond Dene has everything you want from a park with a few added extras including a petting zoo. It runs three kilometres in length and is a short walk from the great local businesses of Heaton and Ouseburn. Photo: Google

Over in North Tyneside, this spot has seen recent developments and is now thought of as a 400 acre green oasis.

Over in North Tyneside, this spot has seen recent developments and is now thought of as a 400 acre green oasis. | Google Photo: Google

A popular spot on sunny days, Bents Park is over the road from South Shields' stunning beaches and can link up with the town's Marine Parks to make a lovely walk with the dogs.

A popular spot on sunny days, Bents Park is over the road from South Shields' stunning beaches and can link up with the town's Marine Parks to make a lovely walk with the dogs. | Stu Norton Photo: Stu Norton

