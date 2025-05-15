The 13 best museums across Tyne and Wear ranked according to Tripadvisor reviews

Discover the best-rated museums in the North East for an unforgettable day out in 2025, as per TripAdvisor reviews.

The North East is home to a wide range of museums and galleries, ranging from small museums exploring local history, to interactive experiences and top attractions.

While some boast immersive settings and live demonstrations, others showcase impressive collections of art, artefacts and designs.

Scroll though to learn about the 16 best-rated museums in the North East to visit for a perfect day out in 2025, according to TripAdvisor.

Tripadvisor rankings are based on user reviews, weighted on a series of factors including the frequency, quality and quantity of the public round ups. This is why some attractions may be lower ranked than others, despite a higher overall average rating or having more reviews.

A family favourite for households across the North East, there is no surprise Beamish takes the top spot with a 4.6 rating from 8,927 reviews.

1. Beamish Museum

Newcastle's Discovery Museum takes second place with a 4.5 rating from 1,784.

2. Discovery Museum

The 12th century Castle Keep is Newcastle’s oldest building and therefore lends itself well to exploration. It has a 4.4 rating from 1,050 reviews.

3. Newcastle Castle

The Biscuit Factory in Newcastle is the UK's largest independent contemporary art, craft and design gallery and has a 4.6 rating from 626 reviews.

4. The Biscuit Factory

