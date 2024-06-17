Sunniside Food Market to return bigger than ever

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland’s largest community food market is set to get even bigger this summer with extra helpings of stalls, music and entertainment.

On the fourth Saturday of every month, food producers, street food traders and makers from across the region join together at Sunderland’s Sunniside Gardens to showcase and sell their wares.

It returns this Saturday, June 22, from 10am to 4pm, with more than 40 local food and craft producers who will be bringing their largest selection yet of sweet and savoury treats, chutneys, cheese, craft beer and street food.

In what is set to be the market’s biggest event to date, they will be joined by musicians performing acoustic sets, a DJ, games, an art trail, live cookery demonstration and even a ‘pop-up’ offering free bicycle repairs.

Among the traders taking part are part are Raising Dough and Pink Lane Bakery and, for those with a sweet tooth, The Brownie Bar, Simply Cheesecake, Awesome Chocolates, doughnut experts Deep North and The Little Cakery By The Sea.

FC Roast and the Cracked Bean Roastery will be on hand with coffee, with Craft Beer NE, Elvet Cider Company and Rebel Heart mobile bars selling something slightly stronger.

Meanwhile, food traders include scotch egg supremos The Yolker, Geordie Bangers, Acropolis, Pie Demad and Mazzeh Spice while The Northern Bistro, Calder’s Kitchen, Sunshine Co-operative and Farm Fermented Foods.

Travelling Bee will be selling its range of honey, with seafood available at Feinkost.

Zenobia will be bringing an array of Arabian street food, with sandwiches from The Meltdown and Chez Dips and coffee, milkshakes and churros from Hungry Seagull.

Other traders will include the Sunderland community garden, Just Let Your Soul Grow, Laura Wigham Design with prints and textiles, the Northern Wood Company, record retailer Spinning Superiority and clothing retailers Kushty Locks and Urban Bear.

Started in 2022, the Sunniside Food Market, which is organised by Food and Drink North East as part of its Local Heroes NE initiative and supported by Sunderland BID, has become a firm fixture on the foodie calendar.

“And this is our biggest event yet,” said Food and Drink North East CEO Chris Jewitt, “which is testament not only to the variety and quality of independent food and craft companies in the region but to the demand for what they produce.

“Sunniside Food Market just keep going from strength to strength and this month’s event looks set to be our best yet.”

It has also been made possible by funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) following a successful application made by Sunderland BID, which led to an award of £202,253.

The monthly market is part of the bigger Sunniside Activation programme designed to build pride in place and a sense of community.

