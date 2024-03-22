Sunderland's Tom A Smith releases new single and announces live dates

After receiving high praise for his EP3, Sunderland singer songwriter Tom A. Smith releases his new single today, March 22.

Get Me Started is the latest anthemic offering from the talented East Rainton performer who last year received airtime on BBC Radio 1, Radio X, and Absolute Radio, as well as on-air support on Sunday Brunch, MTV Gonzo, Soccer AM and MOTD X and sold out 10 dates on his UK headline tour including Camden Assembly.

Dubbed as 'one of the UK's more exciting names on the rise', the new single features his signature euphoric energy.

Speaking about his new single, the former Houghton Kepier pupil said: "This song was written about not having the self-belief or confidence to speak to people I like without a bit of alcohol to relax me.

"I'd rather appear to be something I'm not. Really enjoyed producing it as I had a clear idea of how I wanted it to sound."

Tom A. Smith returns after a whirlwind of live performances throughout the last two years, including being selected by Elton John to join him at his British Summer Time show at Hyde Park.

Other appearances include Glastonbury in 2022 and 2023 (Left Field stage and Strummerville), BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee, F1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone, opening Leeds Festival to more than 6000 music fans, The Great Escape and Neighbourhood Weekender.

He's also supported big names including Catfish & The Bottlemen, The Lathums, The Mysterines, Hard-Fi, Courteeners, Miles Kane, James, Billy Bragg, DMA's, Vistas, and Gang of Youths to name a few.

After seeing out his 2023 with almost two full months of non-stop touring around the UK, Tom A. Smith has now announced his run of festival and live show performances for this summer.

You'll be able to catch him on his hometown stage at the new Monument Festival in Herrington Country Park on July 20, which replaces the rock day of Kubix Festival.

Headlined by The Kooks, it's set to be a blistering day of live music in the city with sets by The Coral, The View, Jake Bugg, Shaun Ryder’s Black Grape and more.

Tickets are available for Monument Festival at https://www.monumentfestival.co.uk/

Tom A. Smith Live dates 2024

6th May - Glasgow, King Tut's

7th May - Manchester, The Deaf Institute

8th May - Bristol, The Louisiana

9th May - London, Colours Hoxton

10th May - Newcastle, The Grove

13th May - Sheffield, The Leadmill 2

25th May - Live At Leeds Festival

15th June - supporting Billy Bragg

6th July - supporting James (Orchestral)

20th July - Monument Festival

3rd August - Kendal Calling Festival

10th Aug - Birkenhead Live Festival