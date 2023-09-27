Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ghostly goings-on are on the horizon, as Sunderland’s STACK Seaburn prepares for Halloween.

The venue is hosting its own Kids Party on Tuesday, October 31, with family friendly including appearances by a number of witches and other Halloween characters.

Youngsters are being encouraged to turn up in fancy dress for the party – which begins at 5pm with doors opening from 4pm – and enjoy a Halloween disco, face painting as well as receiving a goody bag.

Adults can also get in on the act, with a special Halloween themed Kroud Karaoke night planned on Friday, October 27.

The ever-popular singalong event will have a spooky, seasonal flavour, with tickets available to be booked in advance from October 2.

Tickets for the special children’s event are £3 each will also go on sale that same day.

Both Kroud Karaoke and the kids’ party can be booked via the general STACK booking https://stackleisure.com/locations/seaburn/bookings/#EventBookings

Kevin Walker, entertainment director at STACK Seaburn believes both events will be extremely popular.

“Halloween is becoming one of the most celebrated events of the year and we’re delighted to be able to put our own spin on it this time round,” said Kevin.

“We’ve got something for everyone and a great night of fun planned for all the youngsters who can come along and really enjoy the Halloween spirit."