Sunderland's Smoove and John Turrell to perform Summertyne Americana Festival with Voices of Virtue choir
Funk meets soul when Voices of Virtue Gospel Choir team up with Smoove and special guest John Turrell for a performance of Summertyne Americana Festival 2019 at Sage Gateshead on Sunday, July 21.
The show presented in association with Northern Roots features the soaring vocals of the Voices of Virtue Gospel Choir twinned with the blistering beats of Sunderland’s Smoove backed by members of Smooth and Turrell and the maestro of soul himself Gateshead’s finest John Turrell.
The Voices of Virtue Gospel Choir are famous for their sold out 100% Soul shows. Their fans include Prince William and Sting whom they have performed for and alongside respectively.
Voices of Virtue Gospel Choir came to the fore during the Freedom City 2017 which marked the 50th anniversary of Dr Martin Luther King receiving an honorary degree from Newcastle University. The choir were stars of “Freedom on the Tyne” and performed with Martha Reeves and the Vandellas as part of the celebration
The choir performed a greatest hits set with Sting in February 2018 at a fundraiser for the Graham Wylie Foundation, originally scheduled to only perform Fields of Gold with Sting they got on so well in rehearsal that they ended up joining him for the whole concert singing Every Breath You
Take, Englishman in New York amongst a host of classic tunes.
Smoove and Turrell are regarded as the kings of northern funk. Their show at Hoochie Coochie in Newcastle has passed into legend for North East soul aficionados. They have been working together writing new material creating what many are calling a Staple Singers for the 21 st century.
Expect classic songs, original funky cuts and uplifting spiritual gospel set to the classiest house beats.
The show will bring to a close this year's Summertyne Americana Festival at Sage Gateshead, which is running from Friday, July 19 to Sunday, July 21.
*Northern Roots present Voices of Virtue Gospel Choir with Smoove + John Turrell is on Sunday July 21 at 8pm Tickets www.sagegateshead.com