News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast

Sunderland's Royalty Theatre to stage Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf - here's how to get tickets

Sunderland's community theatre is staging the classic play this month.

By Katy Wheeler
Published 19th Oct 2023, 12:57 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Royalty Theatre’s latest production will be Edward Albee’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf, which the community theatre is staging from October 24-28.

Royalty Theatre cast in rehearsalsRoyalty Theatre cast in rehearsals
Royalty Theatre cast in rehearsals

The play follows the misfortunes of quarrelsome couple George and Martha one evening as younger couple Nick and Honey join them for a few drinks – who soon find themselves getting more than they bargained for.

Most Popular
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

     Director Beth McAneny said: “I've had a vision of this play since the first time I read it, and my cast are bringing that vision to life in ways I could never have imagined.

    "A darkly funny, emotive, gripping piece that perfectly captures a drunken night trapped with couples verbally, and sometimes literally, landing some solid hits against each other. Be prepared for a searing night of dangerous fun and games.”

    The play stars Jordan Carling, Emily MacDonald, Jamie Lowes and Royalty newcomer Lynn Huntley.

    Tickets

    Tickets for regular season shows are £10 or £8.50 for concessions.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Tickets can be booked via www.ticketsource.co.uk/royaltytheatre or on 0333 666 3366.

    Group bookings for parties of 10 or more can be arranged via [email protected].

    Any queries may be directed via e-mail to [email protected]

    Remaining plays this season

    Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf (24 to 28 October), Aladdin (7 to 23 December), Breath of Spring (6 to 10 February), The Effect (17 to 20 April) and The Girl on the Train (18 to 22 June).

    Related topics:SunderlandTickets