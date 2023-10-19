Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Royalty Theatre’s latest production will be Edward Albee’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf, which the community theatre is staging from October 24-28.

Royalty Theatre cast in rehearsals

The play follows the misfortunes of quarrelsome couple George and Martha one evening as younger couple Nick and Honey join them for a few drinks – who soon find themselves getting more than they bargained for.

Director Beth McAneny said: “I've had a vision of this play since the first time I read it, and my cast are bringing that vision to life in ways I could never have imagined.

"A darkly funny, emotive, gripping piece that perfectly captures a drunken night trapped with couples verbally, and sometimes literally, landing some solid hits against each other. Be prepared for a searing night of dangerous fun and games.”

The play stars Jordan Carling, Emily MacDonald, Jamie Lowes and Royalty newcomer Lynn Huntley.

Tickets

Tickets for regular season shows are £10 or £8.50 for concessions.

Tickets can be booked via www.ticketsource.co.uk/royaltytheatre or on 0333 666 3366.

Group bookings for parties of 10 or more can be arranged via [email protected].

Any queries may be directed via e-mail to [email protected].

Remaining plays this season