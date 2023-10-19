Sunderland's Royalty Theatre to stage Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf - here's how to get tickets
Sunderland's community theatre is staging the classic play this month.
The Royalty Theatre’s latest production will be Edward Albee’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf, which the community theatre is staging from October 24-28.
The play follows the misfortunes of quarrelsome couple George and Martha one evening as younger couple Nick and Honey join them for a few drinks – who soon find themselves getting more than they bargained for.
Director Beth McAneny said: “I've had a vision of this play since the first time I read it, and my cast are bringing that vision to life in ways I could never have imagined.
"A darkly funny, emotive, gripping piece that perfectly captures a drunken night trapped with couples verbally, and sometimes literally, landing some solid hits against each other. Be prepared for a searing night of dangerous fun and games.”
The play stars Jordan Carling, Emily MacDonald, Jamie Lowes and Royalty newcomer Lynn Huntley.
Tickets
Tickets for regular season shows are £10 or £8.50 for concessions.
Tickets can be booked via www.ticketsource.co.uk/royaltytheatre or on 0333 666 3366.
Group bookings for parties of 10 or more can be arranged via [email protected].
Any queries may be directed via e-mail to [email protected].
Remaining plays this season
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf (24 to 28 October), Aladdin (7 to 23 December), Breath of Spring (6 to 10 February), The Effect (17 to 20 April) and The Girl on the Train (18 to 22 June).