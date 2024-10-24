Sunderland's Royalty Theatre to stage The Rise and Fall of Little Voice

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 24th Oct 2024, 11:55 BST
The Royalty Theatre will continue its 100th season with a production of Jim Cartwright’s comedy, The Rise and Fall of Little Voice.

The Royalty TheatreThe Royalty Theatre
The play follows the fortunes of Laura Hoof, otherwise known as “Little Voice”, a young woman with a bleak family life and limited opportunities due to her shy demeanour and overbearing mother, but with a voice that can emulate the finest singers from Judy Garland to Edith Piaf.

A dark comedy with music, it was famously made into a 1998 film starring Jane Horrocks and Michael Caine.

Director Andrew Barella says: “The show has undertones of It’s A Wonderful Life, where the protagonist endures many hardships, but the story itself is hopeful.

“We have an amazing cast of newcomers, royalty regulars, and faces we haven't seen in a few years. They have worked tirelessly to achieve the high standard our audience has come to expect from the Royalty Theatre over the years.”

The show stars Royalty newcomer Chantelle Taggart as Little Voice, with Billy Towers, Emma Thompson and Julie Carney among the supporting roles.

The play runs at the community theatre off Chester Road from October 29 to November 2, with tickets priced at £10 full price or £8.50 concessions.

Tickets can be booked viawww.ticketsource.co.uk/royaltytheatreor on 0333 666 3366.

