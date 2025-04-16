Sunderland's Royalty Theatre continues centenary season with dark comedy
Written by the North East’s own Shelagh Stephenson, the play follows the reunion of three very different sisters – brought together on the evening before their mother’s funeral.
As old memories are dredged up, the sisters find that those memories differ wildly – and soon, long-hidden secrets are being revealed.
2025 marks 100 years of the theatre, which is based just off Chester Road.
Director John Appleton said: “This is one of those plays that can raise a lot of laughter while also making you think. It has biting wit and tense drama in equal measure, brought to life by a cast and crew who’ve been a joy to work with”.
The show stars Becca Duckworth, Jane Charlton and Kori Johnson as the three sisters, and runs from 22 to 26 April, all shows beginning at 7.30pm.
Tickets are priced at £10 full price or £8.50 concessions and are available via www.ticketsource.co.uk/royaltytheatre or on 0333 666 3366
