Sunderland's Royalty Theatre continues centenary season with dark comedy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The city’s community theatre will continue its centenary season with the dark comedy The Memory of Water.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cast of The Memory of Water in rehearsal. | Royalty Theatre

Written by the North East’s own Shelagh Stephenson, the play follows the reunion of three very different sisters – brought together on the evening before their mother’s funeral.

As old memories are dredged up, the sisters find that those memories differ wildly – and soon, long-hidden secrets are being revealed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2025 marks 100 years of the theatre, which is based just off Chester Road.

Director John Appleton said: “This is one of those plays that can raise a lot of laughter while also making you think. It has biting wit and tense drama in equal measure, brought to life by a cast and crew who’ve been a joy to work with”.

The show stars Becca Duckworth, Jane Charlton and Kori Johnson as the three sisters, and runs from 22 to 26 April, all shows beginning at 7.30pm.

Tickets are priced at £10 full price or £8.50 concessions and are available via www.ticketsource.co.uk/royaltytheatre or on 0333 666 3366