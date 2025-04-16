Sunderland's Royalty Theatre continues centenary season with dark comedy

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 16th Apr 2025, 10:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The city’s community theatre will continue its centenary season with the dark comedy The Memory of Water.

The cast of The Memory of Water in rehearsal. The cast of The Memory of Water in rehearsal.
The cast of The Memory of Water in rehearsal. | Royalty Theatre

Written by the North East’s own Shelagh Stephenson, the play follows the reunion of three very different sisters – brought together on the evening before their mother’s funeral.

As old memories are dredged up, the sisters find that those memories differ wildly – and soon, long-hidden secrets are being revealed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

2025 marks 100 years of the theatre, which is based just off Chester Road.

Director John Appleton said: “This is one of those plays that can raise a lot of laughter while also making you think. It has biting wit and tense drama in equal measure, brought to life by a cast and crew who’ve been a joy to work with”.

The show stars Becca Duckworth, Jane Charlton and Kori Johnson as the three sisters, and runs from 22 to 26 April, all shows beginning at 7.30pm.

Tickets are priced at £10 full price or £8.50 concessions and are available via www.ticketsource.co.uk/royaltytheatre or on 0333 666 3366

Related topics:SunderlandTheatre

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice