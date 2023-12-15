Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Next year will see the opening of The Grand Cinema at Beamish Museum after the picture house has been rebuilt brick by brick from its original location in Ryhope.

Former projectionist Bill Mather at the cinema in Ryhope before it was moved to Beamish

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officially called the Grand Picture Palace Ltd, the cinema stood at the junction of St Paul's Terrace and Ryhope Street South for more than 100 years after it opened on December 16, 1912.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cinema had seating for 910 and a stage which allowed cine-variety; live entertainment between films. In about 1930 a WE (Western Electric) sound system was installed and the place was re-named the Grand Theatre, and was often known as The Grand Electric.

The cinema in Ryhope pictured before it was dismantled

It later became a bingo hall and, from 1997, was used to store cars before owners, Angela and Gary Hepple, donated it to Beamish in 2015.

Dismantling of the cinema in Ryhope began in September 2020 and now it's on track to screen films once more when it opens in 2024 as part of Beamish Museum's 1950s town.

Ahead of the opening, people are being given the opportunity to sponsor a cinema seat as part of the open air museum's Take a Seat campaign.

People and businesses can sponsor a seat as part of the Take a Seat campaign

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cinema seats within the main auditorium of the recreation of The Grand can be sponsored by individuals or businesses. Those who Take a Seat will receive a brass plaque on the back of the seat with their name engraved on it, as well as an invitation to a special celebration event.

Businesses will also have the opportunity to have their logo displayed on screen in the rolling credits following a newsreel or film as an extra thank you.

Liz Peart, Partnerships Officer at Beamish Museum, said: “The Take a Seat campaign offers a fantastic opportunity to support the museum. Those who sponsor a seat will be able to see their chosen name in our 1950s cinema when they visit the museum for years to come.

“By sponsoring a seat in our recreation of The Grand from Ryhope, you will help the museum generate funds to complete the build and fit out of our cinema. Plus, everyone who sponsors a seat will be invited to a special celebration event when the cinema opens in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re so excited about the cinema and this is a lovely way for our visitors to get even more involved in the work that we do at the museum.”

Artist impression, produced by Space Architects, of the exterior of The Grand cinema which is being recreated in Beamish Museum's 1950s Town.

Beamish is a self-reliant charity and 95 per cent of the museum’s income comes from its much-valued visitors. Every penny spent at the museum and through the online shop supports the museum and its work to preserve North East heritage for future generations.

Located in the museum’s 1950s Town, which is being developed with support from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, the cinema will offer visitors the chance to experience a trip to the pictures during this golden age of cinema.

The exhibit includes a main auditorium with stage, screen, pit benches and the upholstered seats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beamish Museum’s recreation of The Grand is set to include options of feature length films at set times as well as showing archive footage, shorts and news during the day, plus potential for occasional evening screenings of 1950 classic films.

Visitors will also be able to take a look behind the scenes at the projection room and learn about the skilled role of the projectionist.

The cinema is being built as part of the Remaking Beamish project, the biggest development in the museum’s history which includes a 1950s Town, 1950s Spain’s Field Farm and expansion of the Georgian landscape, including self-catering accommodation, a Drovers’ Tavern, pottery and toll house.

Thanks to money raised by National Lottery players, the Remaking Beamish project was awarded £10.9million by The National Lottery Heritage Fund in 2016.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seat sponsorship will be sold on a first come, first served basis from the museum’s online shop, sponsorship is subject to terms and conditions. Individual seat sponsorship is £295 with a package available for businesses priced at £5,000, which includes acknowledgement of the sponsorship on screen.