Sunderland's Ice Rink 2021: Where is Sunderland city centre's ice rink this year, how much does it cost and how long is it open?

Anyone who has walked through Keel Square in Sunderland’s city centre from the final days of November will have seen the new and improved ice rink, and we have the full rundown on the attraction for anyone who is looking to have a go this winter.

It has already been a tough start for Sunderland’s ice rink this year thanks to Storm Arwen, which put the opening date of the site back from Saturday 27 November to Monday 29 November, but visitors are now lining up to get involved.

When is Sunderland’s ice rink open?

Ice skating in Keel Square has become a tradition Christmas activity for many across Wearside. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The site will be open to the public until 3 January. Sessions are available between 12 noon and 9:00pm on weekdays as well as 10:00am until 9:00pm on weekends. The last admission will come at 8pm.

Christmas Eve sees different opening times, with the rink being available between 10:00am and 6:00pm.

How much do sessions cost?

A 45 minute session can cost between £3 and £28 depending on the type of ticket bought. Customers 18 and over can use the facility for £10 while those between five and seven years old can hit the ice for £8.

Anyone four years old and under can get access for £3. A full family ticket can either consist of one adult and three children or two adults and two children and comes at a cost of £28.

Although tickets do not need to be pre booked and punters can pay on the day, SunderlandBID are expecting a busier evening on Christmas Eve are recommending potential skaters to pre-book to avoid disappointment.

The site is also able to be privately booked out for large groups.

What is new this year?

Although the rink is making a return this year, there are a couple of changes to the site this year. The rink will host magical Christmas characters to skate with kids between 10:00am and 11:00am each Saturday throughout December, as well as pop up food and drinks stalls across Keel Square.