Sunderland's historic bandstands to be brought to life with music performances

A summer-long programme of performances gets underway in the city's bandstands, parks, amphitheatres and open spaces this weekend.

The first event is being held in Mowbray Park from 10am to 3pm on Saturday, May 31.

The band is a great spot to watch live music | Sunderland Echo

A collaboration with Sunderland's iconic music studio, The Bunker, this will feature live music from musicians who have worked with The Bunker from 11am onwards.

The event at the park's bandstand, will culminate with a performance from The Everglades from NAME (Northern Academy of Music Education), which is based at the University of Sunderland.

There’ll also be arts and craft stalls and activities selling and showing local artists’ work and the chance to get involved in a range of workshops run by artists on the day, as well as a local bookseller selling new and used books.

This is the first in a series of community focused monthly performances which will run through until September.

The performances and activities are aimed at transforming parks and open spaces into lively community hubs, offering free entertainment for families, friends and neighbours.

Councillor Beth Jones, Cabinet Member for Communities, Culture and Tourism at Sunderland City Council, said: " 'Back to the Bandstand’ is a community-led programme celebrating our public outdoor spaces - especially our beautiful bandstands and community greenspaces - through live music, creative workshops, and wellbeing activities.

"We want to bring these spaces back to life with music, art and community spirit and we’re looking at offering something for everyone, with everything from swing bands to yoga in the sun.

"It's also about celebrating the fantastic and vibrant local communities across our city through these fantastic green spaces in the heart of our communities.

"We’re especially keen to work with local communities and local, independent community groups and event organisers who would like to curate and run their own sessions.

"So we'd love to hear from any local groups interested in working with us to host performances, workshops, and wellbeing sessions, and bring our parks back to life together."

Dan Donnelly from NAME (Northern Academy of Music Education), who also plays guitar in The Levellers, said: "Our students at NAME are happy to be working with the council on numerous outdoor events across the city and we are excited at the council’s attitude towards outdoor live music in Sunderland Music City. It’s a great experience for them to play at local events and great for the people of Sunderland to experience live music as a part of their everyday life."

Any community groups or organisations interested in working with Sunderland City Council on the project are asked to contact [email protected]