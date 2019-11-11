Sunderland's first Eco Festival to take place in run up to Christmas - here's what to expect

The Echo Fest takes place in Sunderland in December

It comes as consumers become increasingly aware of the impact of plastic and other materials on the planet, as well as harmful production processes.Jewellery, gifts, clothing, toiletries, household items and even dog leads and collars are among the products which will be for sale.A spokesman said: “Whether you’re looking for a Christmas gift for an environmentally friendly relative or you just want to cut back on your plastic usage we’ll have the stall for you.“From upcycled bike parts to holistic, handmade beauty products, we have it all.”There will also be food and drink available in the cafe all day.Entry is free.