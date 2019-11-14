Sunderland's Ashbrooke Sports Club aims to shake-off outdated image with new event

Ashbrooke Sports Club, in West Lawn, has a rich history in the city that dates back to 1887. And although it’s very much still home to sports such as bowls, cricket, hockey, rugby, running, squash and tennis, the club is also trying to promote its other offerings.

A number of businesses which are housed within the club, including Diego restaurant, Fitness Bank gym, Ashbrooke Therapies and KB Fitness classes, are hosting a wellness evening at the club from 6pm on Friday, November 15 to showcase the broad range of facilities on offer.

Ben Sims, sports engagement officer at the club, said: “For us it’s about broadening what we offer and changing the perception of the club in the community. People still think we’re a members-only club, which isn’t true. Some people also think we’re elitist, which also isn’t true.

Ashbrooke Sports Club businesses come together. From left Ashbrooke Therpies Joan Yannetta, The Fitness Bank Mark Banks, Ashbrooke Restaurant Diego Mino, Ashbrooke Sports Club Ben Sims amd KB Fitness Kelly Brougham

“We’d also like to encourage more women through the doors. We already have really strong women’s sections in sports such as rugby, squash and bowls, but we’d like to change the perception of the club.”

Fitness Bank owner Mark Banks recently moved his gym from the Masonic Lodge in Burdon Road to Ashbrooke Sports Club. He said: “Sometimes it can be hard for smaller gyms to compete with the bigger ones, but people can get a more personal service here. I’ve brought in new equipment and the personal training side, in particular, has really taken off.”

As part of the drive to expand the offering, Diego restaurant, which offers views over the sports field, is diversifying into Mediterranean food, as well as the Italian dishes it already offers.

Owner of the 34-cover restaurant, Diego Mino, said: “I’m Italian and I love Italian food, but it’s good to offer something different too, so we’ll be offering things like kofta and paella. I also want to work with Mark to come up with a dishes that will complement the fitness side.

Ashbrooke Sports Club businesses come together with The Fitness Bank

“There’s a lot of places people can get Italian food in Sunderland, but we have a really peaceful setting overlooking the field here and free parking too.”

Kelly Brougham, owner of KB Fitness, says it’s a great venue to host some of her classes which include zumba, yoga and clubbercize. She said: “We’re very much about community fitness, from toddlers to our oldest class member who’s 92, and we recently won two runner up awards at the national Community Fitness Awards.”

The business also supports women in fitness, whether it’s offering soft play with classes so that mums can bring their children, or offering female-only classes so that women who cover their hair for religious or cultural reasons can remove their headdresses to work out.

KB Fitness will be running classes at the wellness evening, along with fundraising for Sunderland Soup Kitchens.

Ashbrooke Sports Club businesses come together. Ashbrooke Restaurant Diego Mino

Joanne Yannetta has been running Ashbrooke Therapies at the club since 2013, but will soon expand from one room into three former offices at the club so she can work with other therapists to increase the physiotherapy, beauty therapies, holistic treatments and sports massages available.

“Moving from one room to three means we can really increase what we offer and I’ll be looking to work with a counsellor, podiatrist and physical psychologist,” she explained.

She added: “The great thing about Ashbrooke is that it’s very family-orientated and has so much history attached to it. People who came here as children now bring their own children to the club.”

*Ashbrooke Sports Club wellness evening takes place from 6pm on Friday, November 15. It will showcase fitness classes, fitness facilities, menus and will also include a cocktail reception, complimentary canapes and a thank you gift bag. All are welcome.

Ashbrooke Sports Club businesses come together. Ashbrooke Therapies