Sunderland is taking part in the annual celebration of independent venues.

The UK's annual celebration of independent music and arts venues returns this year from Monday, January 29 to Sunday, February 4, 2024.

Independent is among the Sunderland venues taking part

And a trio of Sunderland venues are taking part in the Independent Venue Week celebrations.

Independent in Holmeside, The Bunker in Stockton Road and The Ship Isis in Silksworth Row will all be hosting gigs as part of the week, with all the Wearside gigs taking place on Friday, February 2.

The night will see IST IST perform at Independent.

Established in 2014, the Manchester outfit released their debut album, Architecture, in the midst of the pandemic on their own label Kind Violence Records. The LP found significant success in the indie, physical and vinyl charts, followed by two more albums and a UK and European tour. Tickets here.

Meanwhile, The Bunker will host a performance from local Sunderland lads The Voyd. Tickets here.

And upstairs at The Ship Isis noyou and Patrick Gosling will perform.

Sunderland band noyou

Sunderland favourites and synth-pop powerhouses, noyou, will play an intimate headline show in The Vaux Room, joined by special guests Patrick Gosling and his band. Tickets here.

In addition to the gigs taking place as part of Independent Venue Week, a Soundcheck Session at Independent with the band Tummyache will take place the following week on February 6.