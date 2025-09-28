Sunderland to host major EcoFest to encourage people to live more sustainably

People are being encouraged to go green as a major EcoFest comes to the city.

Ecofest 2025 is a free, family-friendly celebration of all things green, with the main event taking place on Saturday 4 October, alongside a series of mini eco-fest events which are popping up at libraries across the city between 29 September - 1 October.

Ecofest will be packed with engaging experiences designed to give local people the tools they need to live more sustainably, as well as receive useful advice to save money. Residents can enjoy everything from family-friendly crafts to eco-shopping and green living advice- offering something for everyone.

On Saturday 4 October from 10am to 3pm, EcoFest is taking place across Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens, Mowbray Park Community Garden, and the Keel Square Pavillion.

At Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens, the pottery gallery will feature a programme of talks, performances, and interactive sessions.

The day begins with an environmental performance by the Youth Choir at 10:30am, followed by sessions on local wildlife, recycling, and coastal awareness. Residents will be able to get free energy efficiency advice from experts at the Green Doctors Energy Surgery drop-in session.

In the learning zone, kids can design their own sustainable goody bag and get hands on with crafts using recycled materials with the Waste & Recycling Visitor Education Centre.

As well as opportunities to learn about local seabirds with the Coast Team and hear about wildlife conservation from the RSPB, festival goers can also meet the Royal National Lifeboat institute (RNLI) as they celebrate a milestone 250 years in Sunderland. Utilita Energy will be hosting giveaways and providing money saving energy efficiency advice as the colder months approach.

Outside on the museum terrace, residents can bring their bike along for a free Dr Bike health check. Just drop in between 10am - 3pm (no need to book) and the mechanics will check all the components of your bike, fixing minor issues there and then to make sure your cycle is safe and roadworthy. For more complicated repairs they will provide advice and information on what needs to be done.

Bring your little explorers and head over to Mowbray Community Garden for bug hunting, composting and wormery fun with Just Let Your Soul Grow.

Keel Square Pavilion will transform into a vibrant marketplace, with stalls selling upcycled, recycled, and locally made goods.

From fashion by Women’s Community Boutique and Delightfully Denim, to plants by Plantopia and crafts by Jewellerybysky - there will be plenty of eco-friendly finds. Attendees can also explore a selfie arch designed especially for EcoFest and get creative by making a contribution to the community art wall.

Councillor Lindsey Leonard, Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport and Net Zero said: "Ecofest 2025 is all about enabling residents to access information which can help them to save money, and to understand that small changes in our everyday lives, like cycling and walking more or recycling waste can make a big difference.

"There’s something for everyone at Ecofest, and it’s completely free so bring the family and discover how you can do your bit to help make our city a greener, cleaner place to live."

Mini festival dates

As well as the main event on Saturday 4 October, mini-festival dates will be running across three dates (Monday 29 September, Tuesday 30 September and Wednesday 1 October) at Houghton & Washington libraries.

The libraries will host special screenings of David Attenborough’s film OCEAN, offering a captivating look at marine life and the importance of protecting our seas.

With hands-on activities, local projects, and inspiring resources, the library events will equip residents with even more tips on how to live more sustainably, while protecting our planet. Plus, there will be pop ups from Plantopia, RSPB and more.

Cliff Duff, Energy and Retrofit advisor for Sunderland at Green Doctors said: "We are looking forward to meeting people at the event, in the museum and at the libraries and making sure they are prepared for winter. We would encourage people to come along and enjoy the family friendly activities on offer and chat to us for some free energy efficiency advice.

“It’s a great opportunity to find out what options are available to help reduce energy bills and retrofit your home. Being more energy efficient can save you money as well as bringing massive benefits for the environment"

Groundwork NE & Cumbria's Green Doctors are supporting EcoFest 2025 alongside Sunderland City Council.