Sunderland talent Tom A Smith releases new single and tour dates, including hometown show

Tom, 18, from East Rainton, is a real rising star who’s garnered praise from the likes of Sir Elton John and received airplay on BBC Radio 1, Radio X, and Absolute Radio.

He’s already played top festivals around the country and is fresh from performing at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee.

This month saw Tom release new single, Weirdo, taken from his newly announced EP3, out June 30, as well as announcing an extensive UK tour for November and December 2023, which is on sale now, as well as making an appearance on Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch.

Tom A.Smith. Photo by TakenByStorm

The tour will see the singer/songwriter and his band perform the length and breadth of Britain with their indie/rock sound, culminating in a hometown show at Sunderland’s Fire Station on December 8.

As well as the new single Weirdo, EP3 will also feature the recent singles Little Bits and Like You Do, the latter of which was co-written with Miles Kane and co-produced by Miles Kane, Oscar Robertson and Dave Bardon; a cover of Swedish House Mafia's, Don't You Worry Child, and the demo track Me, which is the original version of what became Like You Do before Miles Kane got involved and helped Tom take it in a new and exciting direction.

Tom, who will also play the Left Field stage at this year’s Glastonbury, said: "I don't really set out to have a certain theme or style when I'm writing and recording tracks. I just like writing Bangers.

"I love working with Larry Hibbitt and I’m proud of our creations for EP3. The track I wrote with Miles Kane on here is just absolutely massive and you can see the fantastic reaction every time we play it live.

Tom's new single, Weirdo, is out now

"The EP also has my favourite song I've ever written lyrically on it (The Worst is still to come) and it's particularly close to my heart. My cover of Don't You Worry Child is a live favourite and thought it would be great to share it after plenty of requests."

Adding about Weirdo, he said, "I like Weirdo a lot, I've always wanted to write something a little bit silly and can tell from the reaction to it live that it makes people smile. People can relate to it because we're all Weirdos in a way."

EP3 will follow an incredible whirlwind of live performances last year, including being selected by Elton John to join him at his British Summer Time show at Hyde Park, appearances at Glastonbury, Barn On The Farm, F1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone, and opening Leeds Festival to more than 6000 music fans.

He was also announced as Apple Music's Up Next artist for September and Amazon Music's Breakthrough Artist of the month.

Ahead of Tom’s national tour, you’ll also be able to see him perform on home turf when he plays SunLun Calling festival in Sunniside Gardens on Sunday, July 9.

Tom. A Smith tour dates – tickets available here

November 2023

::5th Glasgow SWG3 Poetry Club

::6th Edinburgh Sneaky Petes

::8th York The Fulford Arms

::9th Hull Adelphi

::11th - Sheffield Sidney & Matilda

::12th Leeds Hyde Park Book Club

::14th Liverpool Kazimier Stockroom

::15th Nottingham The Chameleon

::16th Leicester Duffy's

::17th Bedford Esquires

::18th Plymouth The Junction

::19th Exeter The Cavern

::21st Brighton Komedia Studio

::22nd Southampton Heartbreakers

::23rd Oxford The Bullingdon

::24th Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

::26th Bristol The Louisiana

::27th Birmingham Sunflower Lounge

::28th St. Albans The Horn

::29th London Camden Assembly

December 2023

::1st Margate Olby's Soul Café & Music Rooms

::2nd Guildford Boileroom

::3rd Tunbridge Wells - Tunbridge Wells Forum

::4th Cambridge The Blue Moon

::5th Norwich Norwich Arts Centre

::6th Manchester The Lodge @ The Deaf Institute

::7th - Middlesbrough Empire