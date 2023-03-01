Sunderland Symphony Orchestra to stage free spring concert

Sunderland Symphony Orchestra (SSO) will be staging its seasonal Spring Concert at Sunderland Minster on Saturday, March 25 at 7.30pm.

Audience members can look forward to a varied programme of well-known and popular pieces of classical and light music, including the playing of Fran von Suppe Light Cavalry Overture, a concert favourite depicting the gallop of a cavalry troop.

Other much-loved classical pieces of music will include Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves form Nabucco by Verdi, Carmen Suite No1 by Bizet and two of Mozart’s

Sunderland Symphony Orchestra

compositions will feature Ave Verum Corpus and Symphony No 35 (Haffner).

The audience also has the chance to get into the swing along with the orchestra, when they play one of the all-time greatest jazz standards of the 1930’s, Louis Prima’s Sing, Sing, Sing popularised by the great Benny Goodman Orchestra.

March’s concert marks a change of venue for the orchestra, and they’re looking to utilise other locations in the future.

Mark Greenfield, the relational lead for SSO, said: “This concert marks the beginning of a new chapter for the orchestra. Since the inception of Sunderland Symphony Orchestra (formerly City of Sunderland Millennium Orchestral Society) in 1999, the orchestra has enjoyed a very happy and rewarding residency at West Park Church, and it was a most touching that our last public performance at West Park Church last December was filled to capacity.

The concert takes place at Sunderland Minster.

"But we start a new era looking forward in taking our public performances to different venues across the city.”

Mark says SSO is looking for new opportunities to take the orchestra to different venues across the city for public concerts, that have the capacity to take up to 50 orchestral musicians and an audience capacity between 250-300.

Any interested theatres, churches, schools, colleges and community associations across the city are asked to contact the orchestra via its website www.sunderlandso.org.uk

Future concerts will also include the Summer Concert public performance to St Gabriel’s Church on Chester Road in Sunderland on Saturday, July 19.

The Spring Concert will again be a free ticketed event, with an open retiring collection to support the activities of the orchestra.

