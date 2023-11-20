Sunderland Symphony Orchestra to perform free concert of Christmas classics

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland Symphony Orchestra will be getting audiences in the Christmas spirit with a festive concert.

Sunderland Symphony Orchestra

The skilled orchestra is returning to St Gabriel’s Church in Chester Road for its Christmas Around the World concert on December 16 at 4pm after finding a new home at the church.

The programme will feature varied arrangements of Christmas music from around the world, including A Carol Symphony by Victor-Hey-Hutchinson and an Overture on French Carols by Philip Lane.

It will also feature the popular Christmas music of Sleigh Ride, White Christmas and also an opportunity to sing along with the orchestra with some of your favourite carols.

Mark Greenfield, the Relational Lead for Sunderland Symphony Orchestra, said: "The seasonal Christmas Concert always attracts a large family based audience and has built up a reputation over the years of providing something special for the Christmas season.

"I'd suggest people get in early for their tickets to avoid disappointment."

St Anthony’s Senior Choir will also be returning and joining the Orchestra for the seasonal concert.

Anna Lockey, the Musical Director of St Anthony’s Girls’ Catholic Academy’s Senior Choir, said: “The choir comprises of students from Year 9 to Year 13. They rehearse weekly in school and enjoy performing everything from sacred motets to pop to jazz standards.

"They regularly perform to the community and take part in local and national competitions. They have toured Europe on several occasions, performing in prestigious venues such as Paris, Amsterdam and Venice.

"Many of the members are currently involved in rehearsals for our Academy production of Annie in March 2024.”

Tickets

The Christmas Around the World Concert takes place at 4pm on December 16 at St Gabriel's Church, Chester Road.

The concert is free but ticketed with a retiring collection.