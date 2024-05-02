Sunderland Shorts Film Festival returns with star-studded line-up

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Film fans are in for a treat as an annual celebration of short films returns this month.

Sunderland Shorts Film Festival returns from May 8-12, with more than 150 films set to be shown, featuring stars such as Joanna Lumley, Ben Wishaw and Cate Blanchett.

Hundreds of entries were submitted for this year’s festival, with submissions coming from as far away as Australia and the USA.

The festival will open with a gala showcase on May 8 at The Fire Station featuring a selection of films making their regional premieres, including the award-winning drama Muna, Mark Rylance in Spirit of Place and comedy with the BAFTA nominated and locally produced Where It Ends.

Chris J. Allan, festival director of Sunderland Shorts, said: “We’ve once again had so many fantastic submissions for this year’s event, which is growing in popularity and stature every year, not just here but nationally and globally.

“We’re really pleased with this year’s programme, and I can’t wait for audiences to see the films and special events we’ve got lined up.

“There’s everything from comedy to horror, and drama to sci-fi, all being shown at fantastic venues in the city, it’s such an exciting time for film in the area and I think this really will be one not to be missed.”

A still from short film Good Boy

The event comes just over a month after plans for the city’s new £450million film studio were given the green light.

Crown Works Studios – the product of a joint venture between global entertainment company Fulwell 73 and Cain International – will stand on the banks for the River Wear, creating more than 8,000 jobs and will see the North East become a major destination for film and high-end TV production.

Leo Pearlman, founding partner at Fulwell 73, said: “It’s great to see Sunderland Shorts continue to go from strength to strength as a BIFA qualifying event and top 100 global film event.

“At the heart of what we want to do in the North East is create opportunities for people to work in one the country’s most exciting and dynamic sectors and to ensure we can retain that talent with the right opportunities. Having a thriving exhibition programme including festivals like Sunderland Shorts is a fundamentally important part of that mix.”

Now in its ninth year, Sunderland Shorts has been rated in the top 100 events globally by FilmFreeway and is a British Independent Film Awards qualifying festival.

Alison Gwynn, chief executive of North East Screen, said: “Chris and the team behind Sunderland Shorts have done an amazing job at growing the festival to be an internationally recognised, BIFA qualifying event.

“Festivals that celebrate and highlight film have a key role in engaging the community and future talent, Sunderland Shorts is an important part of the North East becoming an ambitious hub for film and culture.

“Production in the North East has tripled in this year alone, with 12 productions planned to film in the region this summer. The announcement of the Crown Works Studios being built in Sunderland will supercharge the gains we’ve already made in terms of making the North East a leading film and TV production hub where exceptional screen industry talent can live, create and work.”

Since the first event in 2015, Sunderland Shorts has been supported by Sunderland City Council.

Peter McIntyre, executive director of City Development at Sunderland City Council, said: “Sunderland will soon be known as a powerhouse of film and TV production, with the creation of Crown Works Studios.

“One of the most exciting elements of this development is the skilled jobs it will bring to the area. Short films are great places to showcase creative filmmaking and are so often the training ground for the stars of the future - we’re proud to have been supporting this festival since its inception.”

All shortlisted films will be screened, with 12 different award categories. The winners will be decided by a jury of industry experts, a reviewing panel and festival audiences.

The festival kicks off with the gala showcase on 8 May at The Fire Station, this is followed by screenings at 17Nineteen on 9 May and the final 3 days, from 10 -12 May, are taking place at The Royalty Theatre.