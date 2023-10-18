Sunderland Shorts Film Festival hosting screenings all this week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s lights, camera, action as the city’s annual film festival returns for its eighth year.

A still from short film, Chicken Girl

With viewings in venues across the city at venues including Diego's Joint and Arts Centre Washington, the Sunderland Shorts Film Festival provides film lovers with over 160 short movies from all four corners of the globe.

Over the past seven years, hundreds of guests have attended the festival, with organisers confident that this year’s event – running from Monday 16th – Sunday 22nd October - could be the biggest yet.

Chris Allan, festival director, said: “The Sunderland Shorts Film Festival has gone from strength-to-strength over recent years with this year set to be our biggest and most exciting yet.

“Over the course of the seven-day film fest, we will be screening well over 160 bitesize blockbusters from film-makers based all over the world.

“With genres spanning comedy to documentaries, experimental screening and horror, there really will be something for everyone, so we encourage any and all film fans to come along and get involved. It’s definitely not one to be missed.”

Screenings range from anywhere from £5 each to a £40 week Festival pass, with attendees also invited to attend a series of free screen industry-related partner events.

As well as attending screenings and participating in partner events, audiences will also again be invited to vote for their favourite films from throughout the week.

“We try to make the events as engaging as possible – and also educational - which is why we ask people to vote for their favourite films and immerse themselves in the festival,” he added.

“We also take great pride in the fact that we are able to provide a platform where diverse stories from different perspectives and experiences, across all genres, can be shared and I think this is reflected in our richly diverse schedule.”

The festival was created after organisers Sunderland City Council saw the success of Washington DC’s prestigious and internationally renowned short film festival, DC Shorts. Sunderland has links to the US capital, thanks to the city’s Friendship Agreement with Washington DC, and Sunderland Shorts has grown from an early partnership with DC Shorts and is now well-established as a stand-alone event.

Cllr Graeme Miller, leader of Sunderland City Council, said: “As a film fan myself, I am delighted that the City Council is supporting the eighth Sunderland Shorts Film Festival at what is an incredibly exciting time for the industry.

“Over the past 12 months, we’ve seen plans unveiled for film studios on the banks of the River Wear and have seen the regional screen body, North East Screen, relocate to Riverside Sunderland, so it will hopefully top off what has been a real stellar year for the city’s screen sector.”