Sunderland Restaurant Week. Which eateries are involved in a celebration of Wearside's best food?

Restaurant Week is the highlight of the city’s calendar for so many people, and with such a variety of places it can be a fantastic oppertunity to try out some new places around the city.
Here is the full list of places involved in 2021’s edition of Restaurant Week, as well as the deals they have in place throughout the week.
1. 2 Church Lane
City centre burger favourites 2 Church Lane are offering any burger and fries for £10 and any starter, burger, fries and a brownie for £15. This is available from Sunday until Thursday of Restaurant week.
Photo: Google
2. 808 Bar & Kitchen
Sunniside's 808 Bar & Kitchen has three deals across the week. You can get any two plates from their tapas menu and a side for £10, any pizza and a side for £10 and four tapas plates for £15.
Photo: Frank Reid
3. Acropolis at STACK Seaburn
STACK Seaburn's Greek stall, Acropolis, is offering a deal from the Monday to Thursday of the week. Customers can receive a Dirty Greek Platter from the coastal favourite for £10.
Photo: Stu Norton
4. Asiana Fusion
Nestled at the bottom of the Echo Building, the unassuming Asiana Fusion has a great deal involving a two course meal from a set menu for £15 until the Friday of Restaurant Week.
Photo: Sunderland BID