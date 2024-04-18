Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

He’s already supported some of the biggest DJs in the world including Joseph Capriati, Solardo, Camelphat, Fisher, Hot Since 82 and Richy Ahmed.

Sunderland producer and DJ Nath Brown

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now Sunderland’s Nath Brown has had his biggest break to date after signing to Italian label DPE Records.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s helped propel the tech house DJ and producer’s music to the next level, with his latest EP ranking No 2 in the Beatport chart with single I Get Deep ranking at No 29 in the world.

It’s a new high for the 26-year-old from Ryhope who’s been DJing since he was 12, spending years building his name on the scene.

While it can be difficult to catch the ear of labels, with endless demos submitted, Nath’s music was spotted when his track I Get Deep was played by Italian DJ Marco Carola at legendary dance night Elrow in Madrid on New Year’s Eve to 10,000 clubbers and again a couple of days later in Italy.

It caught the attention of label boss Stefano Noferini who got in contact with Nath.

Sunderland DJ & producer Nath Brown has had his biggest break to date

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Normally you have to approach labels and send in music on email, I’ve not actually heard of a DJ or producer being asked to send their demos,” said Nath.

“I’ve done a lot of big gigs, but it’s great to now be released on a credible label. It was my goal to get signed to a record label this year - and it happened six days into 2024. I could never have expected that.”

His two-track EP featuring singles I Get Deep and The Great Escape was released last week and is already riding high on Beatport, with The Great Escape also going global at no 46.

“It’s crazy, I didn’t know what to expect,” said Nath who juggles his music with working part time at Foot Asylum in The Bridges. “I was hoping to get in the top 100, but to now be pushing some of the biggest tracks in the world down the chart is incredible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nath, whose tracks are described as having a “hypnotic constant energy”, is already well known on the local dance scene, supporting North East legends like Patrick Topping and being a former resident of the popular Sunderland night Haze.

He’s one in a number of talented music makers from the area, such as Sorley, who are breaking through.

“There’s so many guys from the North East doing well and breaking through at our own speeds and we’re all friends. It’s a really supportive community,” he said.

Speaking about why loves being behind the decks so much, Nath, who hopes to be a resident in Ibiza one day, said: “When I DJ I feel like I forget everything that’s going on in the world, you’re locked in with the crowd and the music. To be able to make people dance, with so much energy, is a great feeling.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year his gigs include playing the main stage of huge dance event Forbidden Forest in Nottinghamshire and you can catch him on home turf when he supports Pete Tong’s Ibiza Classics at Herrington Country Park on July 19.