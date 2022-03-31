Sunderland Pride 2022: When is this year's event and who will be performing?

Following two years of cancellations and online events due to Coronavirus restrictions, Sunderland Pride is set to return in person this year.

The event sees Wearside’s LGBTQ+ community come together to celebrate social and self acceptance, achievements and legal rights.

Cancellations in 2020 and 2021 of in-person celebrations meant Sunderland’s LGBQ+ community were unable to celebrate the ten year anniversary of the city’s first Pride event, which occured back in 2010.

When is Sunderland Pride 2022?

This year’s event falls on the weekend of June 11 and 12, in trend with the majority of world Pride events which take place in June to commemorate the Stonewall riots in the summer of 1969.

Where will Pride be taking place in Sunderland this year?

Organisers WearProud have already announced the parade route in addition to the final site for celebrations to continue throughout the afternoon.

Starting at 12 noon on the Saturday of the weekend, this will begin at Park Lane before heading onto Olive Street, Stockton Road and Vine Place respectively. From here the route will continue down Holmeside before turning left in Fawcett Street, then right onto High Street West.

It will come to an end at High Street West where ticket holders can gain access to Sunniside Gardens ahead of the main event.

Anyone wishing to be part of the parade this year can apply for a place through the WearProud website.

Who will be performing at Sunderland Pride this year?

There are currently two acts confirmed for this year’s event and they will be familiar names to fans of Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK.

Season Three queens Scarlett Harlett and Choriza May will be performing at the event.

Newcastle based Choriza won hearts across the region thanks to her mix of North East and Spanish culture before being eliminated in episode six while Scarlett Harlett finished fifth in the latest season of the BBC Three show.

How much are tickets for Sunderland Pride?

Anyone wanting to access Sunniside Gardens for the afternoon can buy tickets for the event online through the WearPride website.

One-day tickets are priced at £4 while weekend tickets are £5. VIP and meet-and-greet options are also available.

