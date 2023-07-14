Sunderland prepares to host World Triathlon Championship Series 2023

Sunderland is rubbing shoulders with major international cities including Hamburg, Montreal and Abu Dhabi as it prepares to host the UK leg of the 2023 World Triathlon Championship Series in just over two weeks time. This year's World Triathlon Championship Series kicked off in Abu Dhabi in the UAE at the beginning of March and has since visited Yokohama in Japan, Cagliari in Italy and Montreal in Canada. Its next stop in Hamburg, Germany this weekend is its last before it heads for Sunderland, ahead of the World Triathlon Championship Finals in Pontevedra, Spain in September. This is the first time the global event - which sees the world’s fastest athletes travel to iconic cities to compete head to head in standard and sprint distance races for a chance to be crowned World Champion - has been held in Sunderland.

Taking place within the qualifying window for next summer’s Paris Olympics, it is a chance to see the world’s elite in action on the streets of Sunderland and will be broadcast live on the BBC and worldwide. The weekend also promises participation opportunities for all, including individuals venturing out on their first triathlon in the BIG Swim Bike Run and families taking part in the Swim Bike Run Mini sponsored by Stoneacre Toyota. And, as with last year's British Triathlon Super Series Grand Final in Sunderland, it will be supported by an army of volunteers, more than a third of whom are from the city, who have come forward to help make the event happen. Councillor Graeme Miller, Leader of Sunderland City Council, said: "We're incredibly excited about hosting the UK leg of the World Triathlon Championship Series in Sunderland for the very first time. It's a tremendous coup for the city, which builds on the success of the British Triathlon Super Series Grand Final, the Tour of Britain and Tour Series last summer. "This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase our city with its stunning coastline and beautiful blue flag beaches to an national and international audience. "It promises to be a brilliant day out for everyone who comes along over the weekend to watch the action-packed packed programme of racing, and we hope it will also inspire people who have never thought of doing a triathlon to try out some of the different elements for themselves through our Swim Bike Run participation programme." Andy Salmon, British Triathlon CEO, said: "We’re really excited to be delivering a home World Triathlon Championship Series race for British athletes in Sunderland for the first time alongside Sunderland City Council, UK Sport and World Triathlon.