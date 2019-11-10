Luke O’Nien and Jon McLaughlin have shown their support for a session taking place at Sunderland’s Hope Street Xchange on Monday, November 18.

The event will raise money and awareness for If U Care Share, a charity set up in memory of teenager Daniel O’Hare, who took his own life without warning when he was 19.

Also supported by Body Shop, CitySpace Sunderland and Elior UK, the day will feature a range of guest speakers, stands and backing from other charities including Sunderland Samaritans and UK Men’s Shed Association.

O’Nien said in his video message: “International Men’s Day is about breaking down the stigma attached to men’s health and wellbeing.

“It tries to get men talking about what is really going on. Sunderland AFC is supporting International Men’s Day and the University of Sunderland.”

McLaughlin added: “They are hosting an event to raise money and awareness. Come along and show your support.”

International Men’s Day is celebrated globally on Noveber 19, focusing on the positive value men bring to their families and communities, as well as raising awareness of men’s health and wellbeing.

The Hope Street Xchange building in Sunderland city centre.

The Hope Street Xchange International Men’s Day event for charity If U Care Share is taking place on Monday, November 18 between 2pm and 6pm.