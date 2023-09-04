Adventure Cinema will be screening seven different Halloween-themed classics at the park from Thursday, October 19 to Sunday, October 22.

They are: Scream, The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Lost Boys, Room on the Broom and The Gruffalo, Hocus Pocus and Ghostbusters.

People can wrap up warm to watch the films outside, with the site also hosting food and drink options. Fancy dress is also encouraged.

Adventure Cinema will be hosting Hocus Pocus at Herrington Country Park

Ben Lovell, Co-Director, Adventure Cinema, said: "Following an amazing summer season this year, where we hosted our largest UK tour to date, we are delighted to return for a special run of Halloween shows, with more October films than ever before, partnering with 15 carefully selected and enchanting locations nationwide to ensure there is something for everyone this October.”

Tickets for Adventure Cinema start from £9.50 + Booking fee and are available now via: www.adventurecinema.co.uk

Sunderland Adventure Cinema screenings and dates:

::SCREAM (18), 7:30PM, THURSDAY, OCT 19, 2023

Fancy dress is encouraged at the screenings

::THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS (PG) 3PM, FRIDAY, OCT 20, 2023

::THE LOST BOYS (15) 7:30PM, FRIDAY, OCT 20, 2023

::ROOM ON THE BROOM & THE GRUFFALO (U) 1:30PM, SATURDAY, OCT 21, 2023

::HOCUS POCUS (PG) 6PM, SATURDAY, OCT 21, 2023

::HOCUS POCUS (PG) 1:30PM, SUNDAY, OCT 22, 2023