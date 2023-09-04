News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Sunderland outdoor cinema to screen Hocus Pocus, Lost Boys, Scream and more for Halloween weekender

Fans of things that go bump in the night are in for a Halloween treat at an outdoor cinema weekender at Herrington Country Park.
By Katy Wheeler
Published 4th Sep 2023, 16:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 16:12 BST

Adventure Cinema will be screening seven different Halloween-themed classics at the park from Thursday, October 19 to Sunday, October 22.

They are: Scream, The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Lost Boys, Room on the Broom and The Gruffalo, Hocus Pocus and Ghostbusters.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

People can wrap up warm to watch the films outside, with the site also hosting food and drink options. Fancy dress is also encouraged.

Adventure Cinema will be hosting Hocus Pocus at Herrington Country ParkAdventure Cinema will be hosting Hocus Pocus at Herrington Country Park
Adventure Cinema will be hosting Hocus Pocus at Herrington Country Park
Most Popular

    Ben Lovell, Co-Director, Adventure Cinema, said: "Following an amazing summer season this year, where we hosted our largest UK tour to date, we are delighted to return for a special run of Halloween shows, with more October films than ever before, partnering with 15 carefully selected and enchanting locations nationwide to ensure there is something for everyone this October.”

    Tickets for Adventure Cinema start from £9.50 + Booking fee and are available now via: www.adventurecinema.co.uk

    Sunderland Adventure Cinema screenings and dates:

    ::SCREAM (18), 7:30PM, THURSDAY, OCT 19, 2023

    Fancy dress is encouraged at the screeningsFancy dress is encouraged at the screenings
    Fancy dress is encouraged at the screenings

    ::THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS (PG) 3PM, FRIDAY, OCT 20, 2023

    ::THE LOST BOYS (15) 7:30PM, FRIDAY, OCT 20, 2023

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    ::ROOM ON THE BROOM & THE GRUFFALO (U) 1:30PM, SATURDAY, OCT 21, 2023

    ::HOCUS POCUS (PG) 6PM, SATURDAY, OCT 21, 2023

    ::HOCUS POCUS (PG) 1:30PM, SUNDAY, OCT 22, 2023

    ::GHOSTBUSTERS (12A) 6PM, SUNDAY, OCT 22, 2023

    Related topics:SunderlandTicketsPeople