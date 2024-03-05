Sunderland music students to host Roulette Festival in the city

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Visitors to Roulette Festival can take a gamble on a whole range of music genres.

Twayn are among the acts performing

The new festival will see 12 artists take to the stage at Independent in Holmeside on Saturday, May 4 for an evening of live music.

It's being staged by a group of students from Northern Academy of Music Education (NAME), based at the Fire Station and is part of their Festival Curation module.

A spokesperson for the group said: "The theme of roulette has no links to gambling itself in any way, but is being utilised in reference to the ‘gamble’ of genres present in the lineup.

"One moment you may have a harsh, yet groovy blend of various metal genres, and sassy, gritty blues immediately after."

The 12 acts performing on the day are: Pretty Velvet, Precious Ink, Calvoas, Divine Image, Lily Mac (Young Musicians Project act), Rascal, Tear Jerker, Ochisia, Twayn Twins, Adastra, Ruby Kelly and Labyrinthe Oceans.

Pretty Velvet are also on the bill

The spokesperson added: "The intention is to give back to the city because of the opportunities it has provided our cohort with, and to help foster a tighter community while celebrating creativity and self-expression through a small festival in order to work towards the cultural objective outlined by the Sunderland Music, Arts, and Culture Trust."

They added: "It’s an honour to be able to partner with the wonderful team at Independent, having a known quantity lend us their facilities has made our start-up festival a reality and we’re really excited to build something of value which benefits the community."

*Roulette Festival takes place at Independent on Saturday, May 4. Doors are at 3pm, with the first act on stage at 4pm. The festival is set to end at 10.30pm.

Tickets are £10 for early bird tickets (limited to 40), £12.50 for general admission and £15 for on the door tickets during the event.