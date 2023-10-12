Sunderland Literature Festival returning for 2023 - here's what to expect

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Book-lovers can rejoice as Sunderland's annual literature festival returns bringing a jam-packed line up of events to the city’s libraries.

From October 16 – 28 , visitors to Sunderland’s libraries will be able to enjoy activities that showcase and celebrate the city's rich literary talent, with appearances from local authors and artists.

This year's programme includes opportunities to hear from inspirational authors, enjoy talks about a range of subjects, watch film screenings and take part in fun workshops.

Highlights include:

Author talk from Acclaimed writer Glenda Young , whose bestselling family sagas are set in Ryhope in 1919. Join an informal talk with Glenda and discover how the heritage and history of Sunderland inspire her writing.

, whose bestselling family sagas are set in Ryhope in 1919. Join an informal talk with Glenda and discover how the heritage and history of Sunderland inspire her writing. Textile Workshop with local artist Julie Lane . Join Julie for a textile workshop and celebrate the history of Lewis Carrol’s connection to Sunderland by creating an Alice in Wonderland themed item with image transfers onto vintage linen.

. Join Julie for a textile workshop and celebrate the history of Lewis Carrol’s connection to Sunderland by creating an Alice in Wonderland themed item with image transfers onto vintage linen. Exploring Mental Health in Writing with authors Jenna Clake and Lucy Nichol. Join writers Lucy and Jenna to discuss the process of writing their latest books, exploring mental health in writing and challenging harmful stereotypes around mental well-being.

Join writers Lucy and Jenna to discuss the process of writing their latest books, exploring mental health in writing and challenging harmful stereotypes around mental well-being. Film Screenings and Director Talk with Daniel Appleby . This session includes the screening of Daniel’s short films With All the Will in the World which retraces the closing of the last shipyard in Sunderland in 1988, and Elegy for a Working Man which focuses on Town End Farm working men’s club.

. This session includes the screening of Daniel’s short films With All the Will in the World which retraces the closing of the last shipyard in Sunderland in 1988, and Elegy for a Working Man which focuses on Town End Farm working men’s club. ‘Who do you think you are?’ - Many of us have watched the BBC family history series but struggle with where to start with our own family research. Join us at the recently reopened Elephant Tea Rooms for an introductory family history talk with a chance to do some online research during the session.

- Many of us have watched the BBC family history series but struggle with where to start with our own family research. Join us at the recently reopened Elephant Tea Rooms for an introductory family history talk with a chance to do some online research during the session. Lego coding sessions. Have you ever wanted to learn how to code? Join us to create amazing Lego constructions and use code to bring them to life!

Picture issued by Sunderland City Council.

Councillor John Price, Portfolio Holder for Vibrant City at Sunderland City Council, said: “The city has a real wealth of literary and creative talent, which we can all be proud of, and Sunderland Libraries Literature Festival will celebrate everything literature can offer.

With a fantastic, varied programme of events there is plenty for people of all ages to enjoy so I would encourage everyone to look through the programme and join in.”

The Literature Festival starts on Monday, October 16 and lasts until Saturday, October 28.

Visit What's on in libraries - Sunderland City Council for the full programme and more information on the festival.