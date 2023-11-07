Sunderland guitarist Trevor Sewell pays tribute to Blues icon Barbara Morrison

The Sunderland guitarist has been among those paying tribute to a Blues great.

Sunderland guitarist Trevor Sewell was invited to join other esteemed Blues musicians to pay tribute to late American jazz singer, Barbara Morrison.

Trevor was invited to join American producer David Longoria and a team of specially selected musicians to record Blues Mama, by Barbara Morrison and The Legacy.

Barbara, the legendary Jazz and Blues singer and long time Los Angeles resident, died in March 2022 while working on the album with producer David Longoria and an all-star blues ensemble, The Legacy.

The Blues Mama album is out now

Speaking about being asked to help complete Barbara's final work, Trevor said: "It was a total no brainer - I just said 'yes please’ as I was very happy to be asked.

“Over the years I consider myself very lucky to have had the opportunity to work with some great American artists on various projects but I was especially chuffed when David asked me if I would like to play on a track on the ‘Blues Mama’ album - this album being particularly special with it being her last.”

“David is a fabulous musician and we’d played live together in America before so it was great to be a part of the project, alongside the team of fantastic musicians that he had assembled, which included David himself, Carol Connors and fellow guitarist Lucky Diaz to name but a few.”

Barbara performed for more than 50 years in concerts, blues clubs and Jazz and Blues festivals all over the world.

Over the course of her career she performed with many greats of Jazz and Blues – including Stevie Wonder, Dizzy Gillespie, Chaka Kahn, Ray Charles, Etta James, Tony Bennett and many more.

Trevor added: “When David first sent me the track, even as the intro was playing, I thought ‘wow this sounds great’ and then when Barbara’s vocal came in I was just blown away and couldn’t wait to put my guitar track down - she really did have such a wonderful voice and I was very happy to be included on the album."