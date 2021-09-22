NES Studios, Sunderland

New Enterprise Studios CIC is a creative hub for the North East, specialising in several multimedia services including videography, photography, editing, journalism, script consultation and development, studio hire and more.

New Enterprise Studios is also a Community Interest Company, putting its profits directly back into the Company itself, working hard to better it’s community and establish strong links with local businesses and councils.

NES has garnered support from many clients worldwide due to the quality of their work, including former Guns N’ Roses guitarist Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal, with whom the group worked in 2016.

Wayne Madden, NES Studio Manager and Press Officer said: “Really excited for this event. As a filmmaker, to see a person come to life creating their projects is beautiful so I am really looking forward to meeting as many people as possible on our Open Day. So much talent out there needing an opportunity like this to help push them further.”

Visitors at the open day will be treated to a guided tour, be able to see everything that the space has to offer, as well as the screening of local filmmakers work and a selection of showreels from NES in its Cinema sized screening area, Studio A.

NES Director Wayne Thompson, who has close to 25 years’ experience and has worked alongside International Artists such as Little Caesar and the Tyger’s of Pan Tang, will also be on hand to meet guests personally.

A Sunderland native, Mr Thompson founded NES because of his passion for filmmaking, and the need to share that passion with as many people in his hometown as possible, inspiring them in the process.

NES will also use the open day to officially end their Sixth Dimension Music Competition, which began in March 2021, searching to uncover the greatest unknown artists from all over the world.

The New Enterprise Studios open day will be held on October 2 from 10am until late at their Sunderland studio at North Hylton Enterprise Estate.