Sunderland blues musician Trevor Sewell to play The Indie Collaborative at The Cluny

Trevor Sewell, from Millfield, will guest host and perform at The Indie Collaborative (IC) as it makes its international debut at The Cluny 2, Newcastle, on Monday, July 3.

Founded in New York City in 2015, by Billboard’s top charting Americana roots artist, Grant Maloy Smith, and Emmy Award-winner, Eileen Bluestone Sherman, The Indie Collaborative is a music organisation for independent artists from all over the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To date, the IC boasts more than 2000 members, including top-charting Billboard Artists, plus Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award honourees, the highest awards received for music, television, and theatre in the US.

Trevor Sewell, right, jamming with Grant Maloy Smith in LA

Most Popular

Their last live gig was in February 2023 in Los Angeles and featured 16 members who were the official Grammy 2023 nominees that weekend – and two days later, most of them won the Grammy.

Now, they will bring an evening of jazz, R&B, gospel, classical, folk, musical theatre, new age, folk, pop, rock, and more, with MC Grant Maloy Smith, and guest-host Trevor Sewell, to Newcastle.

Trevor said: “I first played at an Indie Collaborative event eight years ago in Los Angeles and more recently in New York and they are always great nights with such a wide variety of artists appearing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Grant and Eileen have done a fantastic job with regard to bringing independent artist together and I was really happy when they asked me to play again, especially as this is the first time they have ventured outside of the USA.

"Other UK acts playing are The Shrinking Violets and from South Shields Dean James. It’s a pretty unique type of gig with the artists representing such a diverse amount of music genres and I’m very much looking forward to playing on Monday.”