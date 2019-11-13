Dave Wright with his 2020 calendar.

Jim Baxter, Joe Bolton, Vic Halom, John Kay, Alex Rae and more all feature in the calendar by caricature artist Dave Wright who has hand-painted 12 players from the 1960s up to the present year.

This is the fourth year 39-year-old Dave, who has been a season ticket holder since he was 11, has created a calendar in honour of SAFC and he says it’s a real labour of love.

He juggles illustrating and designing the calendar across the year in between paid projects as a freelance caricature artist, Graphic designer and illustrator.

Steed Malbranque features in the calendar

The artist, who grew up in Roker, said: “The theme this year is Cult Heroes & Crowd Favourites. It features players who were proper characters, who fans had a real affinity for.

“I think it would make an ideal Christmas gift for Sunderland fans of all ages - and it will perhaps offer supporters a bit of escapism from the current situation at the club - and remind them of better days!”

There is a limited run of 300 calendars available, and usually half of that amount have gone in the first 10 days of being on sale.

*The calendars, priced £8.99, as well as SAFC related prints, mugs and t-shirts, are available at www.dw-caricatures.com. The calendars are also on sale at Sunderland AFC Supporters Association.

The Cult Heroes and Crowd Favourites edition

