Summer Streets returns this weekend - everything you need to know

Summer Streets marks its tenth year in the city this weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know about the family event as it marks a decade of music, dancing and arts.

When and where

Summer Streets takes place at Cliffe Park, Seaburn, on Saturday, July 6 and Sunday, July 7, from 12.30pm until early evening on both days. And it’s all free, so just turn up.

Headliners

Field Music photographed by Andy Martin | Andy Martin

To mark the popular festival’s first decade, Sunderland indie rock band Field Music will headline the first day at 4.15pm , while rising singer songwriter Tom A. Smith will headline the Sunday at 5.45pm.

Who else is performing?

There will be music across three stages on both days with the Saturday featuring performances from Royal Northern Sinfonia, Martha, Jamilah, Dead Wet Things, Young Musicians Project, James Leonard Hewitson and more.

The Sunday will see performances from The Lake Poets, Big Red & The Grinners, Sunderland Symphony Orchestra, Thieves of Liberty, Dilutey Juice, Chris Hair & Wild Circle and more.

Will the England match be on?

Yes, England Vs Switzerland will be screened from 5pm on the big screen on Saturday, July 6.

Arts activities

There will be arts tents | Sunderland Echo

There will be a host of arts activities across the two days with a Workshop Tent, Outdoor Arts area and Crafts Teepee.

Activities include print making, Little Pops, Family Singing, Tiny Tweeties, High Tea with a Twist and more.

On Sunday, July 7, The Cultural Spring - which also celebrates its tenth anniversary this year – will programme The Cultural Spring Community Tent.

This will incorporate a range of performances that have featured during The Cultural Spring’s first ten years, including the GUB Club, performances from We Make Culture and Unfolding Theatre from last year’s bitesize theatre shows and a performance from the Keel Line Singers.

Food & Drink

There will be a range of food and drink stalls, including some favourites from around the city.

