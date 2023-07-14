News you can trust since 1873
Summer Streets: Everything you need to know as community festival returns to Sunderland seafront

Summer Streets returns to Cliffe Park this weekend, bringing a host of colourful entertainment to Seaburn.
By Katy Wheeler
Published 14th Jul 2023, 13:37 BST- 2 min read
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 13:37 BST

Here’s everything you need to know about the seafront festival.

::Dates and times

Summer Streets will take place over two day this year, on Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16, with a full programme of entertainment starting from 12.30pm on each day until 7.30pm on Saturday and until 5.30pm on Sunday.

Summer Streets Festival returns this weekend
    ::Tickets

    No tickets required and the family festival is free to attend. Dogs are welcome, as long as they’re on leads.

    The annual not-for-profit festival is aimed at bringing free access to art, music, culture in Sunderland.

    The event, which has been running since 2014, was originally funded by The Cultural Spring and is now run as an independent festival.

    Hannabiell & Midnight Blue are among the performers

    ::Who’s performing

    There’s three stages across the site: a main stage, BBC Music Introducing stage, stage 3 and an outdoor arts space.

    Saturday will see performances on the main stage from Inspire Stage School, Lily Mac, Houghton Brass, Baghdaddies, Big Red and the Grinners, Holy Moly & the Crackers and The Young’uns.

    The BBC Introducing stage will host Sarah Johnsone, Just B, Frankie Jobling, Reali-T, Headcage and Roxy Girls.

    Stage 3 will host Right Track, Young Music Project and Lee J Toby.

    Saturday will be hosted by BBC Look North’s Jeff Brown.

    Sunday will see performances on the main stage from This Little Bird, BigFatBig, Cortney Dixon, Hannabiell and the Midnight Blue and The Original Pinettes.

    Stage 2 hosts Peter Brewis, Sunderland Symphony Orchestra, Dilutey Juice and Slug.

    Stage 3 hosts Folk Dance Remixed throughout the afternoon.

    Sunday will be compered by Frankie Francis, singer with Frankie & The Heartstrings.

    ::Other entertainment

    As well as top music, there will be a host of other entertainment including Levantes Dance who will present High Tea with a Twist which is an amazing aerial performance, while 2Faced Dance will perform Last Orders, which is about the vulnerability behind male bravado.

    Sunderland Music Hub will be delivering workshops throughout the day, while Curious Arts, Chalk and Tiny Tweeties will provide fun and entertainment for younger members of the audience.

    ::Food & Drink

    There will be food and drink stalls at the festival across the weekend.

