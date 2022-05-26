Summer half-term holidays in Sunderland: What events are happening for families in and around Wearside?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The final break of the 2021-22 academic year is nearly upon us, and as kids and school staff get ready for a week away from the classroom, eyes are turning towards how to make the most of the week off.

But what can families do this summer half term to make the most of the warmer weather?

As always, Stack Seaburn has an array of activities to keep kids entertained throughout the week. The coastline site has a magician roaming the two floors of benches on Monday May 30 while the following day sees a celebration of Paw Patrol hit the stage.

Hot sunny weather at Roker Beach.

A similar event is happening on Wednesday June 1 when Stack is hosting a celebration of Disney favourite Encanto while live music is ever present throughout the weekday afternoons and weekends.

Thanks to this half term falling on the week of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, Sunderland’s Museum and Winter Gardens are offering a handful of royal related activities.

From May 27 until July 1, the site is hosting a trail in which children can learn about Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 year stint as monarch through objects and stories throughout the winter gardens. Trials cost £2.50 and can be purchased from the museum.

Coaster making sessions will also be in place on Wednesday June 1 where families can join artist Sue Woolhouse and create their own glass objects to celebrate the Jubilee. Tickets cost £5 per person and can be bought online or in the museum's shop.

Washington Wetlands Centre is also ready to welcome families to the site this half term with a series of workshops and events to keep little ones entertained throughout the week.

In addition to daily flamingo feeds and otter talks which allow children to learn more about the animals across the attraction, the centre has a Lego safari with incredible models which can be found throughout the site.