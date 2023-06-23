Summer events in Sunderland 2023: Here's what's coming

Active Sunderland family fun activities

Music festivals galore, a civil war re-enactment and free, fun activities for families are all on the cards for Sunderland this summer.

This weekend sees Sunderland Food and Drink Festival taking place in the city centre, as well as events at the coast for Armed Forces Day.

But city leaders say there is plenty more to come, and have released a full list of what's happening in the coming months.

This includes an opening event for the newly improved Thompson Park in August, Pride celebrations in Sunniside, and the UK leg of the AJ Bell World Triathlon Championship Series over the weekend of July 28-30.

Councillor John Price, Cabinet Member for Vibrant City at Sunderland City Council, said: "We've got a great line up to look forward this summer which offers something for everyone.

"This weekend alone we've got the Sunderland Food and Drink Festival in the city centre and the Sunderland Armed Forces Weekend at Recreation Park in Seaburn

"I'm also excited about the strong music offering this year, with the Kubix Pop and Dance and Wannasee festivals at Herrington Country Park over the weekend of 15 and 16 July, Kubix N-Dubz on 21 July and Kubix Rock on 22 July.

"In addition to this, we've got the independently organised SunLun Calling festival in Sunniside, featuring a strong line up of local bands alongside headline artists like Craig Charles over three days from 7-9 July. And I'm delighted that we've been able to support the hugely popular Summer Streets Festival in Seaburn over the weekend of 15-16 July to grow into a two day event for the first time.

Last year's Summer Streets Festival at Seaburn

"The AJ Bell World Triathlon Championship Series at Roker and the Civil War re-enactment at Hylton Castle over the weekend of 29/30 July both promise to be amazing spectacles.

"We have lots of free activities for families this summer with four Active Sunderland Family Fun sessions across the city, a free family fun day at Barnes Park and a packed programme of free events in the city centre organised by Sunderland BID and the City Council to keep families entertained over the school holidays. And we're working towards delivering a free event at the newly transformed Elemore Country Park in August.

"We're also committed to working with local businesses so that they can benefit from us driving footfall into the city too which in turns helps to boost the local economy.”

Sharon Appleby chief Executive of Sunderland BID, said: "There is so much to see and do and enjoy in Sunderland this summer. The fantastic events lined up in the city centre make a huge difference to the businesses here. They’re also a great opportunity for anyone who hasn't visited the city centre for a while the chance to see the transformation that’s underway at the same time as enjoying some excellent events."

Hannabiell & Midnight Blue who are performing at this year's Summer Streets Festival

Events to look forward to this summer include: