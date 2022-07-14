Summer Craft and Makers’ Fair returns to Arts Centre Washington for 2022

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Summer Craft and Makers’ Fair will return to Arts Centre Washington this weekend, taking place on Saturday, July 16, from 10am to 3pm.

There will be a variety of stalls selling hand-made products from local and regional artists and crafts people.

The event will also include craft workshops and talks by some of the crafters and artists who use the centre in the new ‘makers’ corner.’There will also be pop-up performances by Arts Centre Washington’s creative community, including The Art of Ukes, Bright Street Big Band, Right Track Music Project and Trish and Trina’s Dinky Dancers.

The Art of Ukes will be performing at this Saturday’s Summer Craft and Makers’ Fair.

Stalls will include pottery, textiles, hand-made candles, jewellery, sweets, toys, silks, art works and much more.

Matthew Blyth, Audience Development Officer at Arts Centre Washington, said: “We are delighted that the craft fair is returning after such a long time away. We have taken the time off to think about the event and we are excited that the new fair will be better than ever with loads of new stalls and activities taking place throughout the day.”

There is also a chance for visitors to get an insight into how products on sale are made.

The Arts Centre Courtyard Studios will be open, and artist Lena Archibald will be hosting felt craft workshops, while NTA Artists Management will be holding an open day for any aspiring actors who would like representation.