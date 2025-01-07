Still time to see a panto - and it's penned by a Sunderland favourite

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There’s still time to catch a panto this January.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

(l to r): Erin Boyle as Alan-A-Dale, Phil Martin as Much the Miller, Clare Archer as Robin Hood, Joe Coulson as Silly Willy Scarlett, Emma Coulson as Maid Marian, Phil Stabler as the Sheriff of Nottingham and Jess Kerridge as the Sherwood Sprite. | Submitted

Robin Hood and his Merry Men are taking to the stage in a show penned by an Empire panto favourite.

The panto is the 10th written by Tom Whalley for Dryburn Theatrical Workshop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as penning pantos, Tom stars in them and is well known for being one half of the Empire’s regular panto duo alongside Miss Rory.

Robin Hood and his Merry Men will be staged at Park View Theatre in Chester-le-Street from Wednesday, January 15 to Sunday, January 19.

It tells the story of the folk of Sherwood Forest who are being terrorised by the mounting taxes imposed by the wicked Sheriff of Nottingham who’ll stop at nothing to seize the throne of England and claim the fair Maid Marian as his bride.

Only the outlaw Robin Hood and his band of Merry Men can save the day. With the help of the hapless Silly Willy Scarlett and his not so glamorous mother Nanny Fanny, can Sherwood be saved from the Sheriff’s clutches or will they be left all aquiver?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee Passmoor, Chairman of Dryburn Theatrical Workshop, said: “Robin Hood is our tenth pantomime written by Gateshead born writer Tom Whalley, star of Sunderland Empire’s Jack and the Beanstalk pantomime.

“Robin Hood is a spectacular show, full of heroes, villains, adventure and merriment, a traditional pantomime for the whole family.”

Dryburn Theatrical Workshop has a long history of successful performances, bringing together a talented local cast with audiences from across Chester-le-Street and the wider North East.

Show times

7.15pm from Thursday 16th to Saturday 18th January, with matinees at 2.30pm on Saturday 18th and Sunday 19th January at the Park View Theatre in Chester-le-Street, DH3 3QA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are £12 for adults and £10 for children and concessions, with all tickets on the Thursday at £10 and reductions available on block bookings.

Tickets can be booked on 0191 388 3362 or at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/dryburntheatricalworkshop

A relaxed performance, free of charge, will also be held on Wednesday 15th January at 7.15pm for adults and children who find a trip to the theatre to be a daunting or stressful experience, such as those with an autistic spectrum condition, learning disability or sensory and communication disorder.