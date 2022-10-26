Still time to get your teeth into terrifying Halloween trail in Sunderland city centre

Find the monsters hidden around the city centre

Fear on the Wear launched last week, with a whole host of ghostly goings-on taking place across the city right up to Halloween on October 31.

And while spaces for the day of spooky cinema and ghost walks were immediately all snapped up, families can still enter into the spirit of the occasion.

A brand new Fear on The Wear trail, bringing to life a range of spooky augmented reality characters plus the chance to find out about the scary history of locations across the city, is open to everyone.

And the trail, which is accessed by the Sunderland Experience app, is completely free to use and will give parents the opportunity to keep their youngsters entertained throughout the half term holiday.

Fear on the Wear is a brand new programme of events, created jointly by Sunderland BID and Sunderland City Council and which has already had a fantastic response.

“We are thrilled that so many people wanted to get involved with the various activities, which included the return of Conjuring at the Castle which took place at Hylton Castle on Saturday,” said Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive of Sunderland BID.

“Tickets for that event, the ghost walk and the cinema were booked almost as soon as they were made available and we are delighted how many people have taken part.

“We hope that anyone who did miss out - or even those who were lucky enough to get tickets – will also make the most of the opportunity to enjoy the trail.”

Councillor Linda Williams, Portfolio Holder for Vibrant City at Sunderland City Council, said: “There are so many fun activities taking place around Sunderland this autumn.