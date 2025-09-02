Following its sold out West End run earlier this year, Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith are bringing their Olivier-nominated stage show to Sunderland this month.

Inside No. 9 Stage/Fright features comedic, spooky and dramatic moments as fans of the BBC TV show have come to expect, with some familiar characters and stories mixing with brand new material.

Joining Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith on tour are Rebecca Bainbridge, Mark Extance, Gaby French, Miranda Hennessy, Bhav Joshi, Toby Manley, Sarah Moyle and Sophie Suddaby.

Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith explain all about the stage show:

“We have been bowled over by the success of Inside No 9 Stage/Fright at the Wyndham’s Theatre. Selling out every performance before the run started and being nominated for an Olivier Award was fantastic enough, but the nightly reaction from fans and newcomers alike has been exhilarating and really quite moving. So we are delighted to be able to bring the show to a wider audience around the country.”

It hits the Empire stage this month

The ninth and final season of the BAFTA Award-winning BBC TV series was screened last year to huge critical acclaim and is now available on BBC iPlayer.

Inside No. 9 Stage/Fright comes to Sunderland’s Empire Theatre from September 16 to 20. Tickets: InsideNo9OnStage.com