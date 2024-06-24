Stars of the future to perform Barbie tracks and more at Sunderland Empire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stars of the future are preparing to shine on the Empire stage this week.

Northern Star Theatre Arts | submitted

Northern Star Theatre Arts will return to Sunderland Empire for its musical showcase, City of Stars, which takes place on Sunday, June 30.

Based at Bede College, the children’s theatre school is one of the largest in the area and regularly showcases the talents of it pupils on the Empire stage.

The forthcoming performance will feature tracks from Sister Act, Barbie, Wonderland, La La Land, Wonka, Chicago and more.

Principal Geri Feeney said: “This year is a real celebration of our students’ talent and commitment and also a tribute to the classics of musical theatre.

“My staff and the incredible young people that we teach are very excited to take to the stage once more. This will be Northern Star’s Tenth Sunderland Empire Show.

“To be able to see our students in the limelight of our beautiful hometown professional theatre is wonderful and an experience they will never forget.”