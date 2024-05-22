Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The two-day event returns with a host of stalls.

There’s local creativity and flavours in store for the return of the Artisan Market to Dalton Park.

The Artisan Market returns to Dalton Park. Photo by David Wood.

We Are Sunderland - A weekly round-up of lifestyle highlights. From eating out to what’s on - celebrating the city’s best bits! Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shopping outlet in Murton will host the two-day event from 9.30am - 6pm on Saturday, May 25, and from 10.30 am – 4.30pm on Sunday, May 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The market will extend throughout the shopping centre, with street food available next to the M&S entrance.

There will be more than 50 local traders offering shoppers an opportunity to discover unique handmade jewellery, art, pastries, seasonal flowers, sea glass gifts, homeware, craft beers and speciality wines.

Food stalls will include Greek Gyros, fruit crumbles with dipped chocolate fruits, Indonesian specialities, tapas and more.

There will also be entertainment with a live Ukelele Busker attending the market, along with family crafts, face painting and springtime hair designs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Kaye, Centre Manager at Dalton Park, said, “After the success of our festive outdoor Artisan Market in November 2023, we wanted to enhance the shopper experience by hosting a spring & summer outdoor market.

“We’re thrilled to bring the Spring Outdoor Artisan Market to Dalton Park as it offers a wonderful opportunity for our visitors to connect with local artisans and businesses.

“Outdoor markets are becoming a summertime staple in the North East and it’s important to connect the community, so we’re looking forward to seeing residents support the 35 independent and local artisans we have to offer.”

Nicki Barron, Owner of Pretty Busy Blooms, said, “We are delighted to be part of Dalton Park’s Spring Artisan Market and share our love for beautiful, seasonal flowers, with the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From fresh blooms to dried arrangements and homeware, we take pride in offering something special for everyone. We cannot wait to greet all visitors and help them find their perfect floral favourites to brighten their day.”