Spooky bat fun for adults and kids at Washington Wetland Centre

There are some batty new experiences to be had at Washington Wetland Centre (WWC) for both families and adults only.
By Tony Gillan
Published 31st Aug 2023, 13:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 13:07 BST

On Tuesday, September 5 a “Beer and Bat Night” takes place between 7.15pm and 9.15pm for adults only.

Those attending can discover more about the amazing nocturnal world of bats with a behind-the-scenes talk and walk, learn about British bat species, the threats that they currently face and the important conservation work which supports them.

During a short presentation an Allendale Brewery ale, glass of wine or soft drink will be served to visitors. This is followed by an evening walk around the reserve, searching for bats using hand-held bat detectors.

You can see bats for yourself at Washington Wetland Centre.You can see bats for yourself at Washington Wetland Centre.
    The cost is £12 per person, including members. Please take a torch and wear appropriate clothing and footwear.

    Then on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday of October 29, 30 and 31, from 5pm to 7pm there is spooky Halloween fun for all the family, suitable for ages 4+ (recommended).

    The night begins in the Discovery Centre, with Halloween crafts making a spooky lantern to take on your adventure.

    Then it’s outdoors for a night-time stroll, bat detecting in Hollowood before venturing to Hunters Shriek cabin for potion making and outdoor stories. Then it’s back to the centre for a tasty Halloween treat and hot chocolate.

    Washington Wetland Centre. Sunderland Echo image.Washington Wetland Centre. Sunderland Echo image.
    Please bring an empty jam jar to create your lantern. Outdoor/warm clothing and suitable footwear are recommended. Fancy dress is welcome, but dress for the weather while outdoors. The cost is £11 per person, including members.

    Visit www.wwt.org.uk/wetland-centres/washington to book tickets.