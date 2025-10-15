Spooktacular lineup of Halloween events taking place in Sunderland

From a Halloween crazy creatures petting zoo to an ultimate villain show, there’s some hair-raising experiences taking place for spooky season.

Taking place over the October half term, starting Monday, October 27, there’s a range of events for all ages taking place at Sheepfolds Stables.

From a spooky Big Science stage show, a Halloween Crazy Creatures petting zoo and the Ultimate Villain Show to pumpkin flower arranging for adults, there’s plenty happening across the week.

Tickets are required for all events, available to purchase via Sheepfolds Stables’ website.

Young children are also encouraged to wear their best (and most scary!) Halloween fancy dress outfits.

Sheepfolds Stables’ October half term events include:

*Monday 27 October (2pm-3pm) – Spooktacular Big Science Show – a live stage show with a fangtastic mix of science and spooks along with hair-raising experiments and plenty of surprises.

*Monday 27 October (7pm-8:30pm) – Pumpkin Flower Arranging – great for groups of friends, this creative session is led by an expert florist and will include a glass of Prosecco on arrival.

*Wednesday 29 October (1:30pm-3pm) – Halloween Crazy Creatures – children are encouraged to get up close to some weird and wonderful creatures and critters as expert animal handlers bring their mobile petting zoo to Sheepfolds Stables.

*Friday 31 October (1pm-2:30pm) – Ultimate Villain Kids Halloween Party – well-known ‘baddie’ characters from hit movies will come out to play at this action-packed, meet and greet, fancy dress party.

Rhian Storey of Sheepfolds Stables said, “Halloween is a brilliant time of year so we’re expecting these half term events to be extremely popular.

“We’d love to see everyone dressed up in Halloween costumes as our site will also be fully decorated to create a great atmosphere, and look forward to welcoming many little witches, wizards, ghouls and monsters through our gates to have a great time.

“Tickets for all Halloween party events are required per child and are not necessary for any accompanying adults. These are now available to purchase via our website.”

More details for each event can be found here: https://sheepfoldsstables.co.uk/whats-on/