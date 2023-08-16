NCL Dates has proved a hit in Newcastle where it hosts speed dating nights across a range of age categories for people after a real connection instead of swiping aimlessly on dating apps.

Set up by Ben Mellor and James McKenzie, it’s really taken off with regular speed dating nights that have led to a number of genuine matches, from romantic ones to people who’ve made new friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, they’re bringing the concept to Sunderland with a speed dating night to be held at Tropicuba, at The Palm, Hylton Riverside, on Thursday, September 7.

A popular speed dating night is heading to Sundelrand

Most Popular

The first Wearside event will be aimed at 25-39-year-olds who are looking for love, but NCL Dates also hosts student nights, young professionals nights for 21-29-year-olds, 40-59 nights and LGBTQ nights.

Ben said: “The main thing is about going out and having a good time. Ideally, you find a match and it develops from there. People are tired of dating apps, they don’t have time to be messaging back and forth for two weeks, only to match and there be no connection.

"Attraction is about so much more than photos on app, it’s about communication, a vibe with someone, even the tone of someone’s voice can make them attractive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James added: “Dating apps are so superficial, swiping left and right, but at our events you can instantly know if there’s a connection there. “It’s how dating used to be, in a safe environment.”

Speed dating night to be held at The Palm. NCL Dates founders Ben Mellor and James McKenzie.

Ben added: “These days you’re never in an environment where everyone is single, that doesn’t happen in a bar. But at our events you know everyone is looking for a relationship.”

At the events, people rate their speed dates privately, choosing no more than 10 people as a potential match, and leave a preferred form of contact. At the end of the night, Ben and James take the forms away and contact people the next morning with their matches.

Ben said: “We initially started it as a student night but it’s become something for everyone, we try to make it as inclusive as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Often women like to bring a friend with them and that’s totally fine as sometimes people can be nervous,” said James. “Even if you don’t find a dating match, many people make new friends on the night, it’s really good fun.

NCL Dates has hosted a number of successful speed dating nights in Newcastle

"We often have people who come along because they are new to the city and it’s a great way to meet new people.”

He added: “Sometimes Sunderland gets missed out of events, but obviously all the big music stars come to Sunderland, and we feel like we can fill a gap here.

"Plenty of the people at our Newcastle events come from Sunderland and they’ve already booked for the Tropicuba night. We also have people travelling from around the region, such as Middlesbrough and Northumberland.”

Such is the success of the event, that the pair were regional finalists in the national Start Up Awards.