Spectacular lineup announced for this year's Lumiere in Durham

Trip the light fantastic as one of the UK’s biggest light art shows returns to the North East.

Lumiere returns to Durham for a ninth time, from Thursday, November 13 to Saturday, November 15, 2025.

Produced and curated by Artichoke and commissioned by Durham County Council, Lumiere has attracted more than 1.3m visitors and boosted the local economy by £43m since 2009.

As Water Falls, Iregular. City Place, TX, 2024. Photo by Bruno Destombes | Submitted

This year’s free event is set to be another big draw with a dazzling lineup of installations and experiences, ranging from large-scale spectaculars to intimate moments of reflection.

This week, the full lineup was announced and here’s what we have to look forward to in Durham City:

Durham Cathedral - EVERYONE EVER by Nighthouse Studio (Elaine Buckholtz and Ian Winters, USA) transforms the vast nave of Durham Cathedral into a poetic confrontation in stone and light. Accompanied by an original soundscape, the work acknowledges past and present injustices while offering space for reflection and resilience.

Cathedral Cloister - The Cathedral cloister will be the site of a new commission by Amelia Kosminsky (UK). Solace fills the Cloister with hundreds of handmade lanterns, suspended as if in mid-flight. Offering comfort and hope during turbulent times, they invite audiences to imagine the lanterns’ journey while reflecting on their own.

Palace Green - Visitors approaching the Cathedral will be greeted by riot of colour as Palace Green becomes a supersized forest of illuminated flowers standing two metres tall. Elysium Garden by Jigantics (UK) was inspired by mythical gardens of paradise, with the towering blooms offering a kaleidoscope of colour and light, an uplifting celebration of nature, empathy and hope.

Rhizome, Bobolito&Co. Brussels 2020. Photo by Valery Bellengier | Submitted

South Bailey - The Garden of Shadows by Jony Easterby (UK) takes the audience on a magical journey of eight installations through The College and South Bailey, that blend sound, shadow and ecological reflection, contemplating the contrast between light and darkness.

Cédric Le Borgne’s The River (France) suspends three giant illuminated koi carp above Prebends Bridge. Majestic yet wild, the glowing sculptures conjure an unexpected encounter with nature, inviting audiences to look up and dream.

Glittering Grove by Sound Intervention (UK) creates an immersive 300-metre woodland walk, where mirror balls scatter dancing points of light like fireflies. Accompanied by an original soundscape by Dan Fox, the trail encourages visitors of all ages to wander among stars and trees.

Entanglement Is Existential (II) by Justin Brice Guariglia (USA) reimagines solar-powered highway message boards as roadside signals for change. Instead of traffic alerts, the boards display compelling ecological texts by writers and thinkers including Margaret Atwood, Robert Macfarlane, Timothy Morton, Zadie Smith, Re:wild and Guariglia himself, blending poetry, metaphor and humour, challenging audiences and sparking new conversations about our planet.

Sign by Vendel & de Wolf (Netherlands) conjures an illusion of flames and sparks rising into the night sky. Both terrifying and mesmerising, the work reflects on fire as destruction and renewal, an elemental force of change.

Flutter by Emma Allen (UK) immerses visitors in a glowing swarm of butterflies at Crook Hall, inviting them to reconnect with the natural world. Inspired by Durham’s Green Corridor, the kaleidoscope of wings celebrates biodiversity and the beauty of ecosystems.

As Water Falls by Iregular (Canada) is a digital waterfall that responds to human touch. Constantly evolving with organic patterns, no two moments are ever alike. Inspired by the power and unpredictability of flowing water, each interaction releases a surge of movement and sound, much like water breaking free from a dam.

Point of (No) Return by Anastasia Isachsen (Norway) merges luminous visuals with music by Nils Petter Molvær in a powerful metaphor in which behaviour mimics human impacts on the environment.

Ralf Westerhof’s Take Flight! (The Netherlands) is a large-scale three-dimensional drawing in light, a neon bird perched on the dome of Hotel Indigo on Old Elvet. Visible across the city, for the artist it symbolises the freedom of letting go and the courage it takes to begin again.

In Market Place, Rhizome by Bobolito&Co (Belgium) is a living network of luminous ropes and sound that dominates the space. Reflecting on both the complexity of natural networks and the way we build digital and social connections, the tangled web of its glowing ropes, often found in forests or urban spaces, evokes a living structure – organic yet artificial, beautiful yet chaotic.

Run Beyond by Angelo Bonello (Italy) is a large-scale light sculpture of illuminated figures leaping along Milburngate Riverside. Animated in perpetual motion, the work embodies the liberating leap towards freedom and the courage it takes to overcome fear.