Songs and ballads from centuries of music making in Sunderland and beyond will tour the region.

Opera stars Graeme Danny and Valerie Reid perform in The Donkey, The Whippet and the Giant Leek, celebrating the life of Eric Boswell at The Fire Station in Sunderland Picture: DAVID WOOD | David Wood

Songs of the North East has announced dates in April and May 2025, including a date at Arts Centre Washington.

The new show features two of the UK’s leading concert and opera stars, Graeme Danby and Valerie Reid, who will be performing songs and ballads dating from the 1800s to the present day.

It will feature music by the likes of Sunderland’s Eric Boswell as well as Mark Knopfler and Joe Wilson.

Writers Tom Kelly and Graeme Thompson describe the show as a celebration of North East heritage and culture as revealed by generations of musicians and songwriters.

“It’s been a joy to tell the story of this part of the world through words and music,” said Tom, whose plays and musicals include I Left My Heart in Roker Park and Tom and Catherine.

“There are so many wonderful songs which capture a particular time, event or character in the life of the North East.”

Graeme, whose writing credits include the Great American Songbook musical The Audition, added: “It is such a treat to hear this music interpreted by world class voices.

“Graeme and Valerie’s vocals are extraordinary. And although some of the songs date back to the days of mining, shipbuilding and heavy industry, they still resonate today with their themes of courtship, ambition and extolling the beauty of our distinctive landscape.”

The ten date tour takes in venues from the Tees Valley to the Scottish border and includes a performance at Newcastle’s Tyneside Cinema as part of a screening of In The Veins – a new film from the North East and Yorkshire Film Archive which tells the story of coal mining in the region through more than a century of archive footage.

The production is a homecoming for Consett-born Graeme Danby, much in demand on the major opera stages of the world because of his rich, bass voice.

He and his mezzo soprano wife Valerie Reid last appeared together in a show celebrating the life of their composer friend Eric Boswell.

“We realised during the tour of The Donkey, the Whippet and the Giant Leek there’s an enormous appetite for songs rooted in North East England,” said Graeme. “And we’re delighted this new show allows us to perform beautiful ballads such as Waters of Tyne as well as comic songs like The Ghost of St Mary’s and The Geordie Love Song.”

Valerie added: “We can’t wait to take this show on the road. It’s an absolute labour of love. We have songs that will tear at your heartstrings and others to leave you helpless with merriment.”

Audiences will hear songs reflecting the days of fishing, shipbuilding and mining along the east coast, including Blow the Wind Southerly, The Keel Row, Dance to your Daddy and the title song from Sting’s musical The Last Ship.

There are also songs about the countryside – My Girl from the North Land and Bird Fly High. And love songs such as Katy Was There and Sally Wheatley.

Graeme and Valerie will be joined on stage by the accompanist and arranger Andrew Richardson.

Tour Dates

The Phoenix Blyth Thursday April 3

The Maltings, Berwick Friday April 4

Consett Empire Saturday April 5

Tyneside Cinema, Newcastle Sunday April 6

Queens Hall, Hexham Friday April 11

Princess Alexandra Theatre, Yarm Tuesday April 29

The Customs House, South Shields Thursday May 8

The Exchange, North Shields Friday May 9

Arts Centre Washington Wednesday May 21

Ponteland Methodist Church Friday May 23